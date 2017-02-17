Mobile
Ras Al Khaimah to host energy materials event

International Workshops on Advanced Materials to examine material underpinning solar cells, computers and cell phones

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah will host more than 100 presentations, posters and seminars from some of the world’s top materials scientists at the International Workshops of Advanced Materials 2017 (IWAM-2017) from February 19-21.

The event, in its ninth year, is organised and sponsored by the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials (RAK-CAM).

“This is a unique opportunity, almost unparalleled in the scientific community, for young scientists to interact with, learn from and discuss their current research with a group of world-class scientists from around the world,” said Dr. Richard Fowler, Technical Development Manager at Stevin Rock.

This year’s workshop will focus on innovation in energy materials and will offer a tutorial on solar cells by Andrew Holmes from The University of Melbourne.

It will feature more than 17 talks by world leaders in advanced materials, addressing research topics in developing clean and renewable energy, nano medicine and a clean environment.

There will also be more than 100 presentations, posters and seminars presented by a group of the world’s top scientists conducting research in this field.

Among the scientists present will be Professor C.N.R. Rao, celebrated for his work in solid-state and structural chemistry, and one of only 45 people to have been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Dubai
India
Ras Al Khaimah
