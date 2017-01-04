Private businesses closed 2016 on a better note in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Private businesses closed 2016 on a better note in UAE

Last quarter sees higher orders coming through, but steep discounts tell on margins

 

Dubai: The UAE's non-oil private sector is starting to regain some of its strength, helped by a rise in new orders as well as export opportunities during the fourth quarter. In the case of exports, it is the first time in five months that order growth is in positive territory. 

"Improving client demand and the efforts of sales teams (have) contributed to the rise," states the latest survey from  Emirates NBD and produced by IHS Markit. But the gains in new business is coming at a cost.

"Strong gains in output and new orders have been hard-won... with firms continuing to offer discounts and promotions in order to secure orders," said Khatija Haque, Head of Mena Research at Emirates NBD. "Overall, the PMI (purchasing managers index) averaged 53.9 in 2016, well below the 2015 average of 56.0, reflecting slower growth this year.” Activity rose substantially through the last month, and to the greatest extent since August.

"Efforts to secure sales in a competitive environment meant that output prices decreased in December in spite of a further rise in cost burdens," states the report. "Charges have now declined in each of the past 14 months.

"Purchase prices have risen in three successive months, with the latest increase the fastest in this sequence."

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD UAE PMI – a composite indicator designed to give an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy – ticked up to 55.0 in December from 54.2 in November, thereby signalling a marked monthly improvement in the health of the non-oil private sector, and one that was the strongest since July.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Economy

India’s Tata calls for final move to oust Mistry

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest