MoF organises a series of sessions and meetings on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2017

The Ministry, in collaboration with IMF, will hold a session on FinTech during the second day of the World Government Summit

Gulf News
 

Dubai

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is organising a series of sessions and meetings alongside the World Government Summit 2017, which starts next week.

Through these sessions, the Ministry of Finance aims to cover the most prominent topics included in the agenda of the Fifth World Government Summit, such as elements on economy and finance to develop the future strategy and support areas of development on local, regional and international levels.

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs stressed the Ministry’s commitment to its role as a strategic partner.

The Ministry, in collaboration with IMF, will hold a session on FinTech, during the second day of the World Government Summit. The session will commence with a speech by Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF, with Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance in Luxembourg and Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs as the key note speakers; in the presence of Prince Guillaume, Crown Prince of Luxembourg.

“Our participation in the World Government Summit is an opportunity to showcase our support in developing financial areas, as the summit represents a leading regional and international platform that features the gathering of government leaders and decision makers, as well as leaders of the private sector to discuss ways to develop the future of governments, based on recent development and future trends,” he said.

Al Tayer will deliver the opening speech during the Summit, and the sessions will witness the participation of HE Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF; HE Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at MoF as well as MoF leaders, to discuss financial topics and practices which then will be transferred as knowledge to MoF employees.

The Fintech session aims to introduce participants to the finance technology services (Fintech), and the Ministry’s leading role in shaping the future agenda. Fintech is a key topic discussed across the region and around the globe and contributes to the development of government financial work and its services. The session will cover a number of important topics including virtual currencies, and the underlying distributed ledgers through a block chain technology. These topics have been at the centre of recent debates about how digital innovation changes financial fields.

