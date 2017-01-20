Lulu Financial MD welcomes closer India ties

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lulu Financial MD welcomes closer India ties

Adeeb Ahamad wants to encourage engagement across continents

Gulf News
 

DAVOS: The UAE’s relationship with India is moving to a new level and next week’s visit by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is an important affirmation of how close the two countries are becoming, Adeeb Ahamad, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Financial Group, told Gulf News in Davos.

Ahamad welcomed India’s renewed interest in seeking better relations with its neighbours. “The Middle East and India have been linked for more than 2,000 years, but for the last decade the economic relationship was not given much priority,” he said. “Under the new government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken a lead in reaching out to its friends.”

Ahamad speaks with the extra knowledge gained from being a member of the World Economic Forum’s new South Asia Regional Strategy Group, which has been formulated to provide strategic guidance on the Forum’s regional agenda. “I believe that through the newly created board, we would be able to bring about changes on the ground in key areas across the region and also initiate greater private and public cooperation that enhances community development,” he said.

Commenting on India’s recent decision to demonetise R500 and R1,000 banknotes, Ahamad welcomed the move and noted that it had been widely supported in India. “The people supported it because it was done with the people’s interests at heart as well as to reduce corruption and black money,” he said.

“Remittances did not drop, because people still need to help their families,” said Ahamad, who speaks with some insight since the group’s Lulu Exchange runs a network of more than 130 branches in nine countries. “But we are still waiting for an answer about what to do with the Indian banknotes that are outside the country.

Ahamad has run Lulu Financial Group for nine years, and has set up new divisions within the Lulu Group such as Tablez (brand retailing) and Twenty 14 Holdings (hospitality). His own story is one of globalisation: born in India, he studied for the hospitality industry in Switzerland and London, later moving to work in major hotels in London and Milan before settling in Abu Dhabi.

At the World Economic Forum, he takes keen interest in meeting people with new ideas and encouraging engagement with local and global leaders across continents, so as to tackle some of the pressing global matters and create impactful change at the grassroots level.

Some of this is a necessary business awareness of disruptive technologies, and he gave two examples from his own businesses. “When we started Lulu Exchange, online was almost unheard of, but five years later when we started we were almost too late, things had moved too fast. In the hotel business, the impact of online booking has been huge. We used to have hundreds of booking agents on the phone, and that whole practice has been wiped out and the customer now has a much wider choice. We all need to worry that we will not be the next Nokia or Kodak!”.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
DAVOS
follow this tag on MGNDAVOS
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
DAVOS
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Talks open with UK over trade deals

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE