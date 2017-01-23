Japan threatens India with WTO on steel as Trump era heralds rising trade tensions

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Japan threatens India with WTO on steel as Trump era heralds rising trade tensions

Japan asks for talks with India on steel duties, import price; India imposed duties of up to 20% on some hot-rolled flat steel products in Sept 2015

Gulf News
 

TOKYO

Japan is threatening to take India to the WTO (World Trade Organisation) over restrictions that nearly halved its steel exports to the South Asian nation over the past year, a step that could trigger more trade spats as global tensions over steel and other commodities run high.

Such action is rare for Japan. The world’s second-biggest steel producer typically tries to smooth disputes quietly through bilateral talks, but with global trade friction increasing, Japan’s defence of an industry that sells nearly half of its products overseas is getting more vigorous.

Besides concern over India’s protection of its domestic steel industry, Japan is also worried about the more rough and tumble climate for global trade being engendered by incoming US President Donald Trump, and feels it must make a strong stand for open and fair international markets.

“We need to stop unfair trade actions from spreading,” said a Japanese industry ministry official, explaining a December 20 request for WTO dispute consultations with India over steel safeguard duties and a minimum import price for iron and steel products.

India imposed duties of up to 20 per cent on some hot-rolled flat steel products in September 2015, and set a floor price in February 2016 for steel product imports to deter countries such as China, Japan and South Korea from undercutting local mills.

“If consultations fail to resolve the dispute, we may ask adjudication by a WTO panel,” the industry ministry official said. Such action could come as soon as 60 days — in February — after its consultation request was filed in December.

Tokyo says India’s actions are inconsistent with WTO rules and contributed to the plunge in its steel exports to India, which dropped to 10th-largest on Japan’s buyer list in 2016 through November, down from sixth-largest in 2015.

“We are following the WTO guidelines,” said a top official at India’s steel ministry, though adding that New Delhi is ready to sit across the table for trade talks.

As of Friday, the date of a WTO-led consultation had not been set.

There has been a series of trade disputes over the past few years amid massive exports of cheap steel products from China, the world’s top producer, with Vietnam, Malaysia and South Africa taking or planning measures to block incoming shipments.

China’s steel exports dropped by 3.5 per cent in 2016 to 108 million tonnes, still about as much as Japan produces in a year.

Japan is also monitoring its small volume of imports for signs of dumping, fearing that steel products with nowhere to turn because of import restrictions may head to it own market.

“All trade need to be fair. If there are trades that violate the rules, we will take necessary actions while consulting with our government,” Kosei Shindo, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, told a news conference on Friday.

But in an environment where a new US president is threatening to tear up trade treaties and impose import duties in the world’s biggest economy, Tokyo may be at risk of helping to set off a trade war it is trying to avoid.

“We may see a battle of trade litigations especially after Trump takes the helm in the US,” said Kazuhito Yamashita, research director at Canon Institute for Global Studies.

— Reuters

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Dubai launches ratings scheme for small firms

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report

37% of GCC firms cut jobs: report