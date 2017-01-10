Indian government strongly committed to continuing economic reforms - PM

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian government strongly committed to continuing economic reforms - PM

Over the last two-and-a-half years, the government has worked relentlessly to realise India’s potential and to set right the economy, he said

Image Credit: AFP
UAE Minister of State Rashid Ahmad bin Fahad shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on January 10, 2017.
Gulf News
 

Gandhinagar: Strongly committing to continuing economic reforms, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised to bring a paradigm shift in polity and economy by providing corruption-free regime and easing processes to make India the easiest place to do business.

Addressing the biannual Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, dubbed ‘Davos of the East’, that had Fortune 500 CEOs and global leaders in attendance, Modi said creating an enabling environment for business and attracting investments is his top priority.

“We have placed the highest emphasis on Ease of Doing Business,” he said. “My government is strongly committed to continue the reform of the Indian economy.”

Over the last two-and-a-half years, the government has worked relentlessly to realise India’s potential and to set right the economy, he said, adding the results have been encouraging in substantial improvement in key macro-economic indicators like GDP growth, inflation, fiscal deficit, current account deficit as well as foreign investments.

“India has become the fastest growing major economy in the world. Despite the global slowdown, we have registered excellent growth. Today, India is a bright spot in the global economy. We are seen as the engine of global growth,” he said.

Stating that highest emphasis has been placed on Ease of Doing Business, he said decisive steps to ease licensing processes and rationalise provisions and procedures relating to clearances, returns, and inspections have been taken.

“We are monitoring implementation of hundreds of action points across various sectors, aimed at improving the regulatory framework. This is part of our promise of Good Governance,” he said.

As India moves closer to global best practices, the government’s confidence has been boosted by the positive impact of our policies and practices. “This also gives us the motivation to further simplify our processes to become the easiest place to do business,” he said.

“Every day, we are further rationalising our policies and procedures, to make it simple for businesses to establish and grow,” he said. “We have liberalised our FDI regime in many sectors and in various ways. India is today among the most open economies.”

The Prime Minister said the total FDI inflows since May 2014 have touched $130 billion, reflecting confidence of foreign investors in Indian economy.

More from Economy

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Davos
follow this tag on MGNDavos

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Davos
follow this tag on MGN
world economic forum

Also In Economy

World Bank tells Russia to diversify

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats