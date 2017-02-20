German growth to pick up in first quarter: Bundesbank

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

German growth to pick up in first quarter: Bundesbank

An unexpected jump in industrial orders in December points to increased exports

Gulf News
 

FRANKFURT AM MAIN:

Germany will see growth pick up in the first quarter of 2017, powered by industry and consumer spending, the country’s central bank said Monday.

“Powerful momentum can be expected from industrial activity above all,” the Bundesbank wrote in its monthly report for February.

An unexpected jump in industrial orders in December points to increased exports, while firms will need to invest more in production equipment to meet the fresh demand, the report said.

“German car manufacturers stand out” with the key industry taking on “considerably more” orders at home, from Eurozone neighbours and from non-euro countries, the central bankers wrote.

Meanwhile, a positive mood among consumers, more people in work than at any time since Germany’s reunification in 1990, and higher wages all mean consumer spending will continue to support Europe’s largest economy.

The Bundesbank nevertheless noted that there were some clouds on the horizon, with business surveys suggesting a gloomier outlook for the coming months and increased inflation in the Eurozone which could cut into consumers’ disposable income.

“It’s unclear whether the more cautious business expectations reflect increased worries and uncertainty about possible restrictions on global trade,” the Bundesbank wrote.

Export powerhouse Germany — which in 2016 netted a trade surplus of some €253 billion ($270 million) — can expect to lose out if protectionist trade rhetoric from US President Donald Trump evolves into policy.

Germany’s economy grew 1.9 per cent last year, its most powerful expansion since 2011.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

January credit growth remains anaemic

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors