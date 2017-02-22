Expo 2020 Dubai seeks taste of the Emirates

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Expo 2020 Dubai seeks taste of the Emirates

Event organiser wants to find UAE-based SMEs to produce authentic national cuisine

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai is looking for UAE-based SMEs to produce authentic Emirati cuisine as it opens up tenders for its food and drinks licences.

The licensed food products will be sold at selected outlets across the UAE, as well as dedicated Expo retail shops.

The Expo organising body is also seeking regional products, including dates, Arabian coffee. sweets, chocolate and spices.

Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director, Bureau Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “We want to work with producers to create a range of products that authentically reflect our heritage and the multinational diversity of the modern UAE.

“We have an incredible, vibrant food scene that combines traditional Arabian products like qahwa, dates and spices, with international influences, and we want to share that with visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our ambition is for the Expo opportunity to support the development of home-grown food brands. I hope that UAE-based SMEs and food-producers will harness their creativity and innovation to serve up high quality traditional and home-made treats that will appeal to the millions who visit both before and during the World Expo.

“We hope there will be something to appeal to the taste buds of everyone.”

Companies should register their interest on Expo’s online tender site, esource.expo2020dubai.ae, before March 9. Tenders are open to firms of any size from anywhere in the world.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
dubai expo 2020

Also In Economy

Money talks louder than Trump for Iran

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband