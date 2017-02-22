Expo 2020 Dubai seeks taste of the Emirates

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai is looking for UAE-based SMEs to produce authentic Emirati cuisine as it opens up tenders for its food and drinks licences.

The licensed food products will be sold at selected outlets across the UAE, as well as dedicated Expo retail shops.

The Expo organising body is also seeking regional products, including dates, Arabian coffee. sweets, chocolate and spices.

Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director, Bureau Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “We want to work with producers to create a range of products that authentically reflect our heritage and the multinational diversity of the modern UAE.

“We have an incredible, vibrant food scene that combines traditional Arabian products like qahwa, dates and spices, with international influences, and we want to share that with visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our ambition is for the Expo opportunity to support the development of home-grown food brands. I hope that UAE-based SMEs and food-producers will harness their creativity and innovation to serve up high quality traditional and home-made treats that will appeal to the millions who visit both before and during the World Expo.

“We hope there will be something to appeal to the taste buds of everyone.”

Companies should register their interest on Expo’s online tender site, esource.expo2020dubai.ae, before March 9. Tenders are open to firms of any size from anywhere in the world.