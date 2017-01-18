Expats and nationals must innovate together: Shaikha Al Maskari

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Expats and nationals must innovate together: Shaikha Al Maskari

2017 to be a pivotal year for UAE, innovation panel predicts

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Expatriates who have made their home in the UAE and nationals should work together to drive innovation, Al Maskari Holding Group Chair Shaikha Al Maskari told delegates to the UAE Economic Outlook Forum.

In an informal and humorous speech at the Palazzo Versace hotel on Wednesday, Al Maskari said innovation could be used in many contexts, from improving productivity to diplomacy, but it required the right mindset and a breaking down of cultural barriers.

“Citizenship is not a passport,” she said. “A passport is a legal identity. Citizenship is whether you feel at home. You enjoy the same privileges I have. The only difference is free medical, free water and free education.”

She added, “Every achievement is another bridge built.”

Fellow panellist Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, agreed innovation was a way of thinking.

“It is our objective ... to drive innovation,” he said. “We invest, provide funding, give access to government contracts, train them.”

Shady Shaher Elborno, Head of Macro Strategy at Emirates NBD, pointed out that innovative economies were more productive. He identified three key factors in encouraging innovation: the physical infrastructure, which Dubai had; the soft infrastructure, which the recent bankruptcy law would help; and the role of large corporations in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Elborno and Dubai Design District CEO Mohammad Saeed Al Shehi both said 2017 would prove to be a pivotal year for the UAE, Elborno saying that after a year of adjustments, the economy was now on a healthier footing, and Al Shehhy saying the year would be the point at which the UAE would move from a knowledge-based economy to an innovative one.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

UK retail sales fall most since 2012

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found