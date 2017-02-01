Mobile
Europe hopes to restart Gulf free trade talks, European Commission vice-president says

Free trade talks that began almost 30 years ago between the six-member GCC and the EU have been on hold for many years

Gulf News
 

Riyadh: Europe hopes to restart dormant free trade talks with Gulf states partly in response to the “worrisome” rise of protectionism from the new American government, a European Commission vice-president said on Tuesday.

“We would like to restart FTA negotiations with GCC,” Jyrki Katainen, who is in charge of jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness for the EU’s executive arm, said in an interview during a visit to the Saudi Arabian capital.

Free trade talks that began almost 30 years ago between the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and the EU have been on hold for many years, the former Finnish prime minister said.

But things are different now with “political momentum” in favour of such negotiations, he said after talks with Saudi officials including the finance and commerce ministers.

Katainen arrived from similar meetings in the UAE.

“It’s been quite interesting to hear that authorities here as well as in UAE, they agreed with us ... that [the] political situation is quite worrisome,” Katainen said.

He cited “growing protectionism” and said “it’s partially true” that the isolationist policies of US President Donald Trump are giving impetus to EU free trade efforts.

If free trade talks resumed “it would be a strong signal” to the world that the EU and the Gulf believe in open trade.

Benefits

Shortly after taking office on January 20 Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an agreement of 12 Pacific Rim economies.

There is growing protectionism in developed economies — not only the United States — where globalisation is increasingly regarded as a responsible for sending jobs abroad and eroding living standards.

Katainen, however, said “the benefits come from increasing trade”.

He said the need for the economies of both Europe and the Gulf to “modernise” is another factor boosting the prospects for a resumption of free trade talks.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest petroleum exporter, has begun a wide-ranging economic diversification effort to cope with a collapse in crude revenues since 2014.

After the interview Katainen left for talks with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, who is leading the kingdom’s economic reform drive.

