Egypt’s economy to grow 3.9% in 2016-17, missing government target

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt’s economy to grow 3.9% in 2016-17, missing government target

The poll predicts economic growth will slow in the fiscal year starting in July to 3.5% but pick up again in 2018/19 to reach 4.0%

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egypt’s economy will expand 3.9 per cent in the fiscal year ending in June, missing the government’s target of around 5 per cent and dipping below last year’s growth rate, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The poll predicts economic growth will slow in the fiscal year starting in July to 3.5 per cent but pick up again in 2018/19 to reach 4.0 per cent, according to the median of 14 economists polled by Reuters. It grew 4.2 per cent during the 2014/15 fiscal year.

Before the 2011 uprising that overthrew former president Hosni Mubarak and drove away tourists and foreign investors, the economy grew about 7 per cent annually for several years.

In an effort to help the economy recover and secure a $12 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund, the government has announced reforms including floating its currency, cutting fuel subsidies and introducing a value-added-tax.

Core inflation jumped to 25.86 per cent in December following the government’s decision to float the pound, effectively halving its value.

Depressed business conditions

Analysts polled by Reuters see inflation at 13.0 per cent for the current fiscal year, above their previous forecast of 11.0 per cent. The poll predicted inflation will climb further in 2017/18 to reach 19.2 per cent before easing the following year to 13.8 per cent.

“With overall business conditions severely depressed, inflation on the rise and an expected slowdown in consumption, we anticipate private sector activity to be constrained in the short term,” said Nadene Johnson, economist at NKC.

“Medium term growth prospects are slightly more upbeat due to an improvement in private sector activity, easing of inflationary pressures, acceleration in export growth and higher investment,” Johnson added.

In an effort to curb inflation Egypt raised its main interest rate by 300 basis points to 15.75 per cent on November 3, the same day it floated the pound. It has held it steady since then.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Business urged to help solve Arab problems

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access