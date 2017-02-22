Mobile
Dubai Free Zone Council approves strategic plan

Plan calls for council to help boost free zones’ global competitiveness and market their projects and investment opportunities

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: The Dubai Free Zone (DFZ) Council unanimously approved its new strategic plan designed to transform the emirate’s free zones into international investment destinations and key drivers of the Dubai Plan 2021.

The fifth meeting of the DFZ Council, chaired by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, also reviewed 2016 achievements, including a unified free zone database and a decision to help companies transfer between free zones, and approved the council’s balance sheet and profit and loss statement for 2016.

The new strategic plan calls for the DFZ to continue its support of individual free zone strategies, as well as representing their interests at local, federal and international levels.

The council will conduct research and compile reports to aid the government develop its economic and investment strategies, and market free zone projects and investment opportunities.

The council would also devise operational frameworks and implement best practices to boost free zone’s global competitiveness.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the council said the strategic plan aligned with the goals of the Dubai Plan 2021.

The DFZ Council meeting concluded after approving a proposition to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Free Zones Organisation.

