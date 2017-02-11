Mobile
Dh7.84b revenue from e-Dirham services during 2016

Number of electronic services through the e-Dirham services rose by 33.3% during 2016

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi

The federal government revenue collected through e-Dirham reached Dh7,841,212,059.41 in 2016, according to statement released Saturday, according to statement from Ministry of Finance.

The federal government revenue collected through the e-Dirham payment gateway reached Dh2,810,245,882.16 during 2016; while the revenue through the service centers reached Dh5,030,966,177.25 during the same year.

The e-Dirham is cashless payment system used by governmental and some non-governmental services.

“The e-Dirham services have achieved positive results by increasing revenue this year, contributing to government revenues, and increasing time efficiency whilst completing various transactions. The system’s popularity confirms customer confidence in the smart services provided on which we are working to constantly develop and update. These achievements have also led several ministries and local federal entities in addition to a number of private entities and printing offices, to adopt the e-Dirham system as a cashless payment channel,” said Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Budget Sector.

The number of service transactions done through the e-Dirham system amounted to 38,650,873 transactions in 2016, representing an increase of 6.94 per cent compared to 2015; while the total payment receipts rose by 18.7 per cent to yield 19,852,961 receipts in 2016, as compared to 2015. The total number of e-Dirham cards issued amounted to 2,413,794 cards in 2016, representing an increase of 37.26 per cent compared to 1,758,609 in 2015. The average execution time for Web transactions through e-Dirham network is now only 1.09 seconds, whereas the average execution time for the transactions through the e-Dirham POS devices is only 1.1 seconds.

