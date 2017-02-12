Arab Fiscal Forum focuses on revenue diversification

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Arab Fiscal Forum focuses on revenue diversification

Arab region needs to stand together protect its interests, according to senior government officials and representatives of multilateral agencies

Image Credit: Supplied
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer said current economic conditions pose a number of challenges that should be addressed.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Arab countries need to diversify their government revenue streams in the context of persistent decline in oil prices and need for governments to invest in economic growth and job creation, according to senior government officials and representatives of multilateral agencies speaking at the

second Annual Arab Fiscal Forum.

The Forum with the theme of “Revenue Diversification in Arab Countries” attended by finance ministers, central bank governors and senior government officials had the participation of the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In his welcome address to the Forum, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the UAE said current economic conditions pose a number of challenges that should be addressed by decision makers, in order to design appropriate policies that promote inclusive and sustainable growth. “This requires detailed and in depth studies that take into account local dimensions in light of international perspectives, as well as in accordance with international models and global best practices,” he said.

The minister stressed the significant role of financial policies in achieving sustainable growth and macroeconomic management, to ensure price stability, external balance, raising the level of employment, social justice, in addition to the traditional functions in security, defence and judiciary fields. In fact, these require deliberate interventions to the socioeconomic life.

“Good public finance management is measured based on several areas including fiscal policy effectiveness, safety and budget transparency. The biggest challenge faced by government spending is the balance in providing public services, achieving long-term fiscal sustainability, tax burden within a limit that does not affect growth,” said Al Tayer.

Revenue augmentation

In her keynote address at the forum, Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director said the current economic environment in the region resulting from persistent low oil prices is an opportunity to implement fiscal reforms focusing on government revenue augmentation and revenue diversification.

The Forum discussed policy options to promote inclusive and sustainable growth, including strategies to develop non-oil revenues, formulate equitable and efficient taxation policies, particularly value added tax (VAT), and highlighted regional and international experiences with significant tax reforms, including building a modern tax administration.

Addressing the Forum, Dr Abdul Rahman A. Al Hamidy, Director General Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund said the region needs a much higher rate of growth than the current rate to effectively address poverty and unemployment.

“The region needs GDP growth in the range of 5 to 6 per cent to address poverty and unemployment effectively. Last five years the region had an average growth of 3.3 per cent while this year the growth is estimated at around 3 per cent which is short of achieving our targets,” said Al Hamidy.

While the region faces an average fiscal deficit of 10 per cent, Al Hamidy said governments should work towards fiscal stability and improved growth through revenue augmentation and diversification.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer
follow this tag on MGNObaid Humaid Al Tayer
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Finance holds high-level meeting at WGS

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone