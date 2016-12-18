Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Any transitional deal with EU should not diminish Brexit vote -minister

Fox said the government needed to seek to minimise disruption to businesses and international trade

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Britain may need a transitional agreement to smooth its exit from the European Union but it should not “buy back” into too many of the bloc’s regulations, Britain’s trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday.

Fox, who campaigned for a Brexit vote in June’s referendum, also indicated he was seeking a flexible approach on trade to try to ensure the best deals for the British economy.

Businesses and investors have raised concerns that Britain faces a “cliff-edge” at the end of Brexit negotiations and finance minister Philip Hammond has backed the idea of a transition period.

Asked in a BBC interview whether he supported such a plan, Fox said: “That depends what the actual arrangement is as we come to leave the European Union and the timescale needed to implement it.” Britain is due to launch Brexit negotiations by the end of March, setting the clock ticking on up to two years of talks.

Fox, who is reported to be more in favour of a clean break with the EU, said the government needed to seek to minimise disruption to businesses and international trade.

“But at the same time you can’t afford to buy back into so much of the European Union that we are actually diminishing the effect of what the British people told us to do,” he said.

Fox said Britons had made it clear they did not want to see uncontrolled immigration or to be governed by European courts and the government needed to take that on board.

He was still looking at whether Britain should seek to stay in the EU’s customs union or its single market.

Staying in the customs union would impact the kind of free trade deals Britain could do with non-EU countries by putting limits on its ability to set tariffs, but it was not a simple in/out choice, he said.

“It is not binary,” he said. “Turkey for example is in part of the customs union but not other parts. What we need to do before we make final decisions is to look at the costs.” The Mail on Sunday reported Fox believes trade with Europe will be damaged by Brexit but this will be outweighed by greater trade with the rest of the world, citing sources saying he had described it as “Europe-minus” and “world-plus”.

Former British finance minister George Osborne said forging new trade deals with third countries should not come at the cost of giving up existing free trade arrangements with key trading partners in Europe.

“You can’t say we are beacon of free trade in the world and the main thing you achieve is a huge act of protectionism, the biggest in British history,” he told the BBC.

— Reuters

More from Economy

tags from this story

George Osborne
follow this tag on MGNGeorge Osborne
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

George Osborne
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed