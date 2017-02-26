Al Ansari Exchange, SriLankan Airlines sign agreement
Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, said it has signed an agreement with SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka.
According to the terms of the agreement, SriLankan Airlines customers will now be able to make payments through more than 170 UAE-wide Al Ansari Exchange branches. The service will be available during the second quarter of this year onwards, the money transfer company said in an emailed statement.