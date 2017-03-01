Mobile
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign merchandise trade rose to Dh170.6b last year

Trade decreased 13% in December 2016 compared with December 2015 due to a decrease in non-oil exports by 40.1 per cent

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: The value of non-oil foreign merchandise trade through Abu Dhabi ports increased by 0.1 per cent from Dh169.0 billion in the year to date (Jan-Dec) 2015 to Dh170.6 billion in the same period of 2016, according to figures released by Statistic Centre Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

“This was mainly a result of a 31.7 per cent increase in re-exports from Dh18.8 billion to Dh24.8 billion, while the value of non-oil exports decreased by 9.1 per cent, and imports by 1.3 per cent compared with the same period of 2015, SCAD noted. Total trade decreased by 13.0 per cent in December 2016 compared with December 2015 due to a decrease in non-oil exports by 40.1 per cent, and imports by 21.9 per cent while the value of re-exports increased by 96.2 per cent,” it said.

