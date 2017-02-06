Mobile
UniCredit kicks off record $14b cash call to rebuild capital

To book €11.8 billion 2016 loss mostly due to bad loans

Gulf News
 

Milan: UniCredit began Italy’s biggest corporate share sale on Monday in an attempt to raise €13 billion ($14 billion) to rebuild the bank’s capital after a balance sheet clean up.

Banks in Italy have been struggling to deal with bad loans left behind by a deep recession, leading to a series of capital raisins and consolidation in the sector as Rome tries to steady confidence in the sector.

UniCredit said last week it will post an €11.8 billion loss for 2016 due to one-off hits stemming mainly from loan write downs, as it prepares to offload €17.7 billion in bad debts under a restructuring plan outlined in December.

This follows the hiring by Italy’s biggest bank by assets of French investment banker Jean Pierre Mustier as its new chief executive in July, with a brief to address long-standing concerns about UniCredit’s weak capital base.

As part of the wider restructuring, UniCredit said on Saturday it had agreed with unions 3,900 layoffs in Italy as part of its plan to cut 14,000 staff by 2019.

By 1053 GMT shares in UniCredit had fallen 2.4 per cent to €12.78, against a 1 per cent drop in Italy’s banking sector.

Rights to buy into the cash call, Europe’s largest since 2010, fell 7.5 per cent, which a Milan-based trader said was a smaller-than-expected drop. A second trader confirmed both the stock and the rights were holding up well.

Shareholders who do not exercise their rights face a dilution of their stake of more than 70 per cent. UniCredit said on Friday that none of its shareholders with a stake of at least 3 per cent had yet committed to buy into the share sale.

Its top shareholder is US investment firm Capital Research and Management Company with 6.7 per cent, followed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Aabar and asset manager BlackRock with a stake of about 5 per cent each.

Sources told Reuters last month Aabar was set to buy into the share issue.

UniCredit is offering 13 new shares — at a price of 8.09 euros each — every five ordinary or savings shares already owned. The price entails a 38 per cent discount to the value of the stock, excluding subscription rights.

The share offer is due to end by March 10, when a coupon payment is due on some high-risk bonds that the bank would not be able to honour without lifting its capital back above regulatory thresholds.

