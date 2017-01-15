Oman’s Raysut Cement fourth quarter net profit falls 11.9%
Dubai: Oman’s Raysut Cement reported a 11.9 per cent decrease in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations. Net profit rested at 4.53 million riyals (Dh43.3 million, $11.78 million) in the three months ending December 31 versus 5.14 million riyals a year earlier. Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown. And EFG Hermes forecast was 5.50 million riyals net profit. Raysut’s full-year net profit was 21.19 billion riyals, up from 20.95 million riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said.