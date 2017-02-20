Mobile
Flipkart to use Microsoft cloud to boost e-tail sales

To use its Azure cloud platform for boosting its e-tail sales

Image Credit: REUTERS
Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Binny Bansal attend a news conference in Bengaluru, India.
Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: Leading e-commerce major Flipkart on Monday tied up with global software major Microsoft to use its Azure cloud platform for boosting its e-tail sales.

The strategic partnership was announced by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on his maiden visit to Bengaluru after he took over the reins of the world’s largest software product firm in February 2014.

“At Microsoft, we aim to empower every Indian and every Indian organisation with technology through strategic partnerships with innovative firms like Flipkart,” said Nadella on the occasion.

As a public cloud computing platform, Azure provides a range of services, including analytics, storage and networking on network of computers (cloud).

“By combining our public cloud platform and AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities with Flipkart’s services and data assets, we will enable the e-tailor to accelerate its digital transformation and deliver new customer experiences,” said Nadella.

The decade-old city-based Flipkart plans to leverage AI, machine learning and analytics in Azure such as Cortana Intelligence Suite and Power BI (Business Intelligence) to optimise its data for merchandising, advertising, marketing and customer service.

The Azure platform will add a layer of advanced cloud technologies and analytics to Flipkart’s data centres.

With cash on delivery, no cost EMI, product exchange, easy returns, same day delivery and instant refunds, Flipkart offers over 80 million products across 80 categories to about 100 million customers annually.

Satya Nadella
follow this tag on MGNSatya Nadella
Microsoft
follow this tag on MGNMicrosoft

