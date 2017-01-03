Dubai Investments starts work on Dh3b project
Abu Dhabi: Dubai Investments marked the groundbreaking of the Mirdif Hills project, being developed by the company’s subsidiary Dubai Investments Real Estate.
The Dh3-billion project is a mixed-use residential, commercial, and retail development spread across 3.9 million square feet. It includes 1,054 apartments, a four-star hotel with 116 rooms and 128 serviced apartments, and a 230-bed hospital.
Mirdif Hills is being constructed in two phases, and the project is set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018.