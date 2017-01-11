Mobile
Amanat partners with Saudi health care provider

Amanat acquires 13.2% financial interest in Saudi International Medical Centre ahead of its expansion

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Amanat Holdings PJSC (Amanat), the GCC-based health care and education company, has completed the acquisition of a 13.18 per cent economic interest in International Medical Centre (IMC), a Saudi closed joint stock company, in consideration of 363.85 million Saudi Riyal, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Located in Saudi Arabia’s Western Region, IMC is a 300-bed multidisciplinary hospital that features more than thirty specialities including orthopaedics, cardiology, oncology, women’s health and children’s health delivered by more than 150 physicians.

“Saudi Arabia’s socio-demographic outlook as well as regulatory changes are expected to expand the role of private hospitals and continue creating opportunities for market leading providers like IMC,” said Khaldoun Haj Hasan, CEO of Amanat.

The statement also detailed that IMC will be expanding its capacity both within its current facility and the Western Region over the next five years.

“We view this investment as the first phase of a long term strategic partnership, and we look forward to assisting IMC with both expertise and capital as it expands from a single hospital operator to multi-facility, multi-geography health care group,” Hasan added.

IMC is accredited by Joint Commission International, a US based organisation that works to improve patient safety and quality of global health care.

