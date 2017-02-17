Allianz plans $3.2b share buy-back as profit climbs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Allianz plans $3.2b share buy-back as profit climbs

Net income rose to 1.74 billion euros ($1.86 billion) in the fourth quarter from 1.42 billion euros a year ago

Gulf News
 

MUNICH: Allianz SE reported a 23 per cent increase in fourth-quarter net income and announced its first-ever share buy-back as Europe’s biggest insurer makes good on a promise to return excess cash to shareholders.

Net income rose to 1.74 billion euros ($1.86 billion; Dh6.8 billion) in the fourth quarter from 1.42 billion euros a year ago, the insurer said late Thursday in a statement from Munich. Analysts had expected earnings of 1.62 billion euros, according to the average of seven estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company plans to spend as much as 3 billion euros to repurchase shares over the next 12 months.

“What’s fantastic is the solvency ratio driven by disposals, capital generation and management measures,” said Michael Haid, an analyst at Commerzbank AG with a buy rating on the stock. “The good capital ratios mean that future buy-backs are becoming more likely.”

Allianz, led since May 2015 by Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete, had promised investors to pay out the company’s unused acquisition budget if it couldn’t find suitable deals. The 51-year-old CEO has been scouting for acquisitions over the past months, exploring a purchase of Australian insurer QBE Insurance Group Ltd. as well as parts of Assicurazioni Generali SpA, Italy’s biggest insurer, people familiar with the matter have said.

Following the buy-back announcement, Allianz said going forward that half of net income will be used to finance growth if appropriate or returned to shareholders on a flexible basis. The company is targeting an operating profit from 10.3 billion euros to 11.3 billion euros this year, it said.

Allianz’s Solvency II ratio, a measure of an insurer’s ability to absorb losses under industry regulation introduced last year in the European Union, rose to 218 per cent at the end of the year from 200 per cent a year earlier.

Allianz shares rose 3.2 per cent at 9.05am in Frankfurt on Friday. The stock has gained 25 per cent in the past six months, compared with a 20 per cent gain in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Insurance Index.

Buying back shares will help Baete meet a goal for earnings-per-share growth of 5 per cent a year on average and an adjusted return on equity of 13 per cent by 2018, as ultra-low interest rates, low prices for some insurance products and increased regulation weigh on insurers’ earnings in Europe.

Dividend boost

Allianz’s biggest unit in terms of premium income is life and health, a business where low interest rates have eroded investment returns in recent years. Property and casualty insurance has been its most profitable division, but prices there are under pressure.

Baete hired Jacqueline Hunt last year to oversee the insurer’s US life insurance unit and its $2 trillion asset management unit, which comprises Pacific Investment Management and Allianz Global Investors.

Clients added 5.9 billion euros in third-party assets at Pimco in the fourth quarter, Allianz said. Pimco’s cost-income ratio improved to 59.9 per cent last year from 61.3 per cent a year earlier, the insurer said in a presentation on its website. That compares with a target of less than 60 per cent set by Allianz for 2016.

“The Pimco turnaround is on track,” Allianz Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer said in the statement. “Cost cuts, especially in variable compensation, helped to make up for revenue declines and lift operating profit slightly in the quarter.”

While Pimco reported the second consecutive quarter of inflows, AGI had third-party net outflows of 4.2 billion euros as “net inflows in multi asset and alternatives could not fully compensate for net outflows from equity business.”

In addition to buying back shares, Allianz plans to increase its dividend payout to 7.60 euros a share for 2016 after paying 7.30 euros per share for 2015. That beat the Bloomberg Dividend Forecast, which was for an unchanged 7.30 euros a share.

More from Companies

    tags from this story

    Italy
    follow this tag on MGNItaly

    filed under

    GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

    tags

    Italy
    follow this tag on MGN

    Also In Companies

    Kraft still wants to buy Unilever

    Business Gallery

    Pictures: IDEX begins with a bang in the capital

    Business Videos

    PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
    Loading...

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

    Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

    Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

    Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

    Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

    Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

    Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

    Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

    Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

    Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

    Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

    Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

    Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

    Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

    Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

    Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

    Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

    Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower