Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Passengers wait to check in for flights at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3.

Dubai: Ever wondered what happens with your luggage after check-in?

One of the world’s largest air services providers, dnata has documented the journey of a bag from Dubai to London, to show flyers how a baggage reaches its destination.

The company employs 38,000 people across the globe and serves 81 million passengers every year at 26 airports around the world.



Featured in the dnata video is the airport’s intricate baggage handling system that processes about tens of millions of bags every year, as well as the staff working tirelessly to ensure every luggage is loaded onto the right aircraft and reunites with its owner at the end of the flight.

Losing a luggage is one of the worst nightmares of every traveller.

Despite continued efforts by airlines and airports around the world to improve baggage handling, incidents of lost, misplaced or delayed bags are still being reported. But complaints from passengers seem to have declined.

According to the US Department of Transportation, approximately two bags per 1,000 passengers were mishandled in May 2016. The mishandled baggage rate has dropped from 2.97 reports per 1,000 passengers in May 2015 to 2.4 in the same period in 2016.



However, passengers leaving Dubai International are assured that the airport’s baggage handling system is very efficient. According to a 2009 report by Siemens, the system ensures high-speed transport and accurate tracking of checked bags.

“The new baggage handling system at Dubai International Airport achieves a maximum speed of 7.5 m/s and can handle up to 15,000 bags per hour,” the report stated.



