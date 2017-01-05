Qatar Airways seeks A321neos for A320neos in swap deal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar Airways seeks A321neos for A320neos in swap deal

Carrier has refused to take delivery of A320neos since December 2015 over performance issues with the aircraft’s engines

Image Credit: AFP
Hamad International Airport’s chief operating officer, Badr Al Meer (left), and Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker during a ceremony which crowned Doha’s Hamad International as a “five-star” airport, one of only six in the world.
Gulf News
 

Doha: Qatar Airways is to swap its order for up to 80 Airbus A320neos for the larger, longer-range A321 version, the airline’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The Doha-based carrier has refused to take delivery of A320neos since December 2015 over performance issues with the aircraft’s engines.

“We are going to take all A321s, there will be no more A320s,” Chief Executive Akbar Al Bakr told reporters in Doha.

An Airbus spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The airline is also deciding whether to switch the engine order for the narrow-body jets from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies, to CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran of France.

“We are still negotiating,” Al Bakr said.

Qatar Airways has refused to accept A320neos powered by Pratt & Whitney engines because they require additional time to start under certain conditions.

The airline said in May it was cutting frequencies on more than a dozen routes from its Doha hub because of delays in acquiring new aircraft from Airbus.

Airbus successfully completed its first test flight for the A321neo in February 2016. However, in December it delayed delivery of its first A321neo to Hawaiian Holdings by three months.

Airbus’s delivery schedule saw delays through 2016, in part because of problems with engine and cabin parts suppliers.

Al Bakr has said he wants the A321neos from 2018.

Qatar Airways is also moving closer to taking a 49 per cent stake in Italy’s Meridiana, which it originally planned to finalise in October 2016.

“By the end of the month, we should have put all the loose ends together,” Al Bakr said without providing further details.

He was speaking at an awards ceremony which crowned Doha’s Hamad International as a “five-star” airport, one of only six in the world.

Al Bakr added that the aim was to expand the airport’s capacity from the current 50 million annual passengers to 65 million by 2021, a year before the gas-rich country hosts the football World Cup.

The expansion is being designed by Foster and Partners, renowned British architects who are also designing the World Cup final stadium, Al Bakr said.

He also ruled out job cuts for 40,000 Qatar Airways staff.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGNQatar Airways
British Airways
follow this tag on MGNBritish Airways

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGN
British Airways
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cup

Also In Aviation

2,000 job cuts said to loom at Alitalia

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car