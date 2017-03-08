Qatar Airways chief says will not take any Airbus A320neos in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar Airways chief says will not take any Airbus A320neos in 2017

Airline is around 10 aircraft short on deliveries from Airbus at present, including A320neos and wide-body A350s, CEO Akbar Al Baker says

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Qatar Airways will not take delivery of any Airbus A320neo aircraft this year as it looks to change its order to larger A321neos, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday.

The Gulf carrier has refused to take delivery of Airbus A320neos since December 2015, initially after performance issues with the aircraft’s new engines.

“I have to scream at Airbus to get my planes faster. I am nearly eight destinations behind schedule because of delays in aircraft deliveries. I hope this will be resolved during this year,” Al Baker told reporters at the ITB travel fair in Berlin.

Qatar Airways is around 10 aircraft short on deliveries from Airbus at present, including A320neos and wide-body A350s, he said.

The Gulf carrier wants to change its order for 50 A320neo family jets, which includes A319, A320 and A321 versions, to take only the larger A321neos.

Asked to comment, an Airbus spokesman said: “We are working with our customers to deliver aircraft to their full satisfaction.”

Al Baker and Airbus separately declined to comment on the status of converting the order.

He said that unlike rivals Qatar Airways was not reducing capacity growth or delaying plane orders, saying Qatar Airways had always been “prudent” in how it deploys capacity.

Stakes in other airlines

Rival Gulf carrier Emirates said in January it was undertaking a “modest restructuring,” a month after Airbus said it had reached an agreement with the airline to postpone deliveries of 12 A380 planes over two years.

Seeking to extend its reach Qatar Airways has been buying stakes in other airlines, and Al Baker said India was next on Qatar’s list, once it has finalised a deal with Italian carrier Meridiana.

Al Baker said he wanted to set up an Indian carrier with around 100 planes, now that the country had opened up the airline industry to foreign investors.

Under current rules foreign airlines are still restricted to holding a maximum stake of 49 per cent in Indian carriers, but other foreign investors may own up to 100 per cent.

Qatar Airways has previously talked of investing in Indigo and SpiceJet.

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGNQatar Airways
Jet Airways
follow this tag on MGNJet Airways

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar Airways
follow this tag on MGN
Jet Airways
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

Emirates chief fears ‘gathering storm’

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE