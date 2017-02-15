Idex 2017 to kick start on Sunday

From left: Major-General Ishaq Saleh Al Beloushi, deputy chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Idex 2017 and Navdex 2017; Major-General Faris Khalaf Al Mazroui, chairman of Higher Organising Committee of Idex 2017 and Navdex 2017; Humaid Matar Al Daheri, Group CEO of Adnex; and Saeed Al Mansouri, director of Idex 2017 and Navdex 2017 during a press conference at Adnec on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi: The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex 2017) opens on Sunday in Abu Dhabi and will see 1,235 defence companies participating, up 3 per cent compared to the last edition in 2015, organisers said on Wednesday.

The thirteenth edition of Idex and the fourth edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition (Navdex) will run from February 19 to 23, organised under the patronage of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

This year’s Idex will see 125 local defence companies taking part — a sign of a growing local defence industry in the UAE. Navdex will host 99 naval defence companies from 27 countries. Organisers also said that this year’s Idex will welcome 100,000 visitors from across the globe.

“Since its inception, Idex has consolidated its status as one of the leading international defence events. It has successfully showcased the pioneering efforts of our wise leadership to strengthen the country’s defence sector and enhance its capabilities,” said Major-General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, chairman of the higher organising committee of Idex 2017 and Navdex 2017.

He said the first day of the events will host spectacular live demonstrations by military personnel showcasing the capabilities of the UAE’s cutting edge defence equipment.

Humaid Matar Al Daheri, group chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec), said since its inaugural edition in 1993, Idex has grown stronger.

“We have witnessed a tremendous increase in the number of participants and visitors, as well as the exhibition and demonstration area. The first edition 24 years ago hosted only 350 companies from 34 countries, with the total exhibition space not exceeding 12,000 square metres.”

Al Daheri noted that the number of participating countries had increased to 57 with the addition of ten new ones this year.

Speaking on Navdex, he said the fourth edition of Navdex has received a strong response from specialised naval defence companies with 99 companies participating from 27 countries worldwide, representing an increase of 17 per cent over the last edition in 2015.

Big names in the global defence industry, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Embraer, Northrop Grumman as well as local companies such as Tawazun Holding, Emirates Defence Industries Company (Edic), will take part in the five-day event that will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

Boeing Defence, Space & Security will showcase the Apache Attack Helicopter, services and sustainment capabilities, as well as a diverse array of defence and security products.

Bernard Dunn, president of Boeing Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, said in a statement that international sales currently represent roughly 37 per cent of Boeing Defence, Space & Security’s business and they see continued opportunities for growth, particularly in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions.

“Boeing continues to work closely with the United Arab Emirates and other government and defence forces in the region who will be present at Idex and play a key role in enhancing security in the region,” Dunn said.

A number of defence deals are expected to be signed during the event. Deals worth Dh18.3 billion were signed during Idex 2015.