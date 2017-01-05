GCC airport named one of most punctual in the world

Dubai: If you have a flight passing through or leaving Bahrain airport, make sure you arrive at the boarding gates on time.

The airport in Bahrain was named on Wednesday as one of the 10 most punctual medium-sized passenger hubs in the world, with more than 85 per cent of flights both leaving and arriving on schedule.

With approximately 87,000 arrivals per year, Bahrain was the only airport from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to feature in the rankings released by UK aviation analysts OAG, taking the ninth position globally.

OAG ranked the airlines in four different categories, depending on the number of passengers passing through the airport per year, but none of the airports in UAE made it to any of the lists.

OAG’s annual Punctuality League performance report was based on 54 million flight data from 2016, taking into account the sum of arriving flights within 15 minutes of schedule.

The United Kingdom’s Birmingham airport emerged as the world’s most punctual in the medium category, with nine out of ten flights (91 per cent) arriving and departing on time. The most punctual routes were to Dublin, Alicante, Belfast, Dusseldorf and Glasgow.

The UK airport beat contenders from countries such as Japan, Brazil, America, Germany and Australia to claim the global crown.

Among large airports, those with 10 to 20 million departing seats per annum, the Surabaya airport in Indonesia led the table, with 90.3 per cent of the flights operating under 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival and departure times.

In the major category, which included aviation terminals with 20 million departing seats every year, the Tokyo Haneda airport bagged the number one position.

Among small airports, Newcastle took home the most punctual award.

Most punctual small airports (2.5 to 5 million departing seats per year)/ % of flights on schedule

1. Newcastle: 90.94%

2. Anchorage: 89.52%

3. Brussels South Charleroi: 88.65%

4. Trondheim: 88%

5. Stavanger: 87.95%

6. Hannover: 87.89%

7. Cairns: 87.23%

8. Bergen: 87.21%

9. Curitiba: 86.77%

10. Durban: 86.03%

Most punctual medium airports (5 to 10 million departing seats per year)/% of flights on schedule

1. Birmingham: 91.28%

2. Osaka: 89.68%

3. Panama City: 89.56%

4. Belo Horizonte: 88.49%

5. Cologne Bonn: 88.27%

6. Cape Town: 86.06%

7. Milan Bergamo: 85.87%

8. Perth: 85.86%

9. Bahrain: 85.49%

10.Adelaide International: 84.90%

Most punctual large airports (10 to 20 million departing seats per year)/% of flights on schedule

1.Surabaya: 90.3%

2.Honolulu: 87.53%

3.Salt Lake City: 87.2%

4.Brasilia: 87.07%

5.Brisbane: 86.71%

6.Sao Paulo-Congonhas: 85.4%

7.Portland: 85.19%

8.Johannesburg: 84.32%

9.Athens: 83.64%

10.Copenhagen: 83.12%

Most punctual major airports (20 million departing seats per annum)/% of flights on schedule:

1.Tokyo Haneda: 87.49%

2.Sao Paulo Guarulhos: 85.28%

3. Detroit: 84.64%

4. Atlanta: 84.57%

5. Minneapolis: 84.46%

6. Seattle: 83.74%

7.Moscow Sheremetyevo: 83.52%

8. Singapore Changi: 83.49%

9.Munich: 82.85%

10.Phoenix: 82.82%