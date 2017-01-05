GCC airport named one of most punctual in the world

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

GCC airport named one of most punctual in the world

More than 85% of flights both leaving and arriving in Bahrain are on schedule

 

Dubai: If you have a flight passing through or leaving Bahrain airport, make sure you arrive at the boarding gates on time.

The airport in Bahrain was named on Wednesday as one of the 10 most punctual medium-sized passenger hubs in the world, with more than 85 per cent of flights both leaving and arriving on schedule.

With approximately 87,000 arrivals  per year, Bahrain was the only airport from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to feature in the rankings released by UK aviation analysts OAG, taking the ninth position globally.

OAG ranked the airlines in four different categories, depending on the number of passengers passing through the airport per year, but none of the airports in UAE made it to any of the lists.

OAG’s annual Punctuality League performance report was based on 54 million flight data from 2016, taking into account the sum of arriving flights within 15 minutes of schedule.

The United Kingdom’s Birmingham airport emerged as the world’s most punctual in the medium category, with nine out of ten flights (91 per cent) arriving and departing on time. The most punctual routes were to Dublin, Alicante, Belfast, Dusseldorf and Glasgow.

The UK airport beat contenders from countries such as Japan, Brazil, America, Germany and Australia to claim the global crown.

Among large airports, those with 10 to 20 million departing seats per annum, the Surabaya airport in Indonesia led the table, with 90.3 per cent of the flights operating under 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival and departure times.

In the major category, which included aviation terminals with 20 million departing seats every year, the Tokyo Haneda airport bagged the number one position.

Among small airports, Newcastle took home the most punctual award.

Most punctual small airports (2.5 to 5 million departing seats per year)/ % of flights on schedule

1. Newcastle: 90.94%

2. Anchorage:  89.52%

3. Brussels South Charleroi: 88.65%

4. Trondheim: 88%

5. Stavanger: 87.95%

6. Hannover: 87.89%

7. Cairns: 87.23%

8. Bergen: 87.21%

9. Curitiba: 86.77%

10. Durban: 86.03%

Most punctual medium airports (5 to 10 million departing seats per year)/% of flights on schedule

1. Birmingham: 91.28%

2. Osaka: 89.68%

3. Panama City:  89.56%

4. Belo Horizonte: 88.49%

5. Cologne Bonn: 88.27%

6. Cape Town: 86.06%

7. Milan Bergamo: 85.87%

8. Perth: 85.86%

9. Bahrain: 85.49%

10.Adelaide International: 84.90%

Most punctual large airports (10 to 20 million departing seats per year)/% of flights on schedule

1.Surabaya: 90.3%

2.Honolulu: 87.53%

3.Salt Lake City: 87.2%

4.Brasilia: 87.07%

5.Brisbane: 86.71%

6.Sao Paulo-Congonhas: 85.4%

7.Portland: 85.19%

8.Johannesburg: 84.32%

9.Athens: 83.64%

10.Copenhagen: 83.12%

Most punctual major airports (20 million departing seats per annum)/% of flights on schedule:

1.Tokyo Haneda: 87.49%

2.Sao Paulo Guarulhos: 85.28%

3. Detroit: 84.64%

4. Atlanta: 84.57%

5. Minneapolis: 84.46%

6. Seattle: 83.74%

7.Moscow Sheremetyevo: 83.52%

8. Singapore Changi: 83.49%

9.Munich: 82.85%

10.Phoenix: 82.82%

More from Aviation

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAviation

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aviation

2,000 job cuts said to loom at Alitalia

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car