Etihad confirms job cuts in UAE

Dubai: Etihad Airways is cutting down its workforce as part of a restructuring scheme amid the current economic conditions, a spokesperson confirmed with Gulf News on Monday.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline would not confirm how many people will be laid off, but it said that the move involves an ”ongoing process of organisational reviews and restructuring in different parts of the business.”

“The restructuring will result in a measured reduction of headcount in some parts of the business,” the airline said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

As to which specific departments are being targeted, the spokesperson would not provide further details either, but said that the "majority of people affected are through natural attrition and that their jobs will not be filled."

The carrier assured, however, that it will observe fairness and transparency in carrying out the restructuring process, as it continues to invest in future growth at the same time.

“We will do this in a fair, structured and transparent way while keeping a clear focus on operating the airline with the highest levels of safety, serving our guests and delivering the world-class service for which we are known.”

The airline said that it is currently operating in an “increasingly competitive” environment, against a backdrop of weakened global economic conditions. By reducing its payroll size, Etihad hopes to lower costs and improve its productivity and revenue.

“To ensure we remain agile and competitive in this environment, we constantly explore and pursue new ways of driving productivity and improving efficiency so that we can continue to deliver on our mandate and vision,” the company said in a statement.

“By undertaking a process of managed, controlled restructuring, we are able to protect the business while at the same time continuing to invest in its future growth and progress.”