Emirates A380 returns to Narita, Japan

Dubai: Emirates airline said on Wednesday that as of March, it will resume its A380 service between Dubai and Narita, Japan. The airline has recently started to use Airbus’ flagship aircraft on its Moscow route, and will soon launch an A380 service to Johannesburg. The resumption of A380 flights to Narita, the only Emirates A380 destination in Japan, is also set to coincide with the launch of A380 services between Dubai and Casablanca, Morocco, Emirates said in a statement.