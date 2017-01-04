Mobile
Emirates A380 returns to Narita, Japan

The continuation of A380 flights to Narita follows increased business between the two countries

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Emirates airline said on Wednesday that as of March, it will resume its A380 service between Dubai and Narita, Japan. The airline has recently started to use Airbus’ flagship aircraft on its Moscow route, and will soon launch an A380 service to Johannesburg. The resumption of A380 flights to Narita, the only Emirates A380 destination in Japan, is also set to coincide with the launch of A380 services between Dubai and Casablanca, Morocco, Emirates said in a statement.

Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

