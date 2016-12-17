Qatar finally makes the move on labour reforms

Qatari authorities made the right move by streamlining laws governing foreign workers. Law No. 21 of 2015, which went into on effect on December 14, enhances regulations regarding entry, exit and residency of expatriate workers.

The World Cup 2022 provides the background for positive changes regarding the labour laws. This is an added advantage of hosting the sporting event, other than the economic benefits. International entities are using the sporting event as an opportunity to press Qatari officials for stronger rights for foreign workers, who comprise the majority of the population let alone the workforce.

This is exceptional by global standards, as many countries restrict entry of immigrants partly to keep jobs for locals. By one account, Qatar provides some 2 million job opportunities for workers from 180 countries.

The number is projected to reach 2.5 million in the build up to the World Cup. Expatriates are the ones working on developing the arenas and other projects related to the major sporting extravaganza. Billions of dollars are being invested on World Cup related schemes, including a cutting-edge metro for services in and around Doha and new road networks.

The positive aspects of the new law include removing the two-year period needed for a foreign worker to return to Qatar following completion of the work contract. Law No. 21 allows for re-entry within days in the absence of obstacles like a court verdict and provided the worker has a new contract and fulfils visa requirements.

Another advantage relates to removing the contract limit of two years, as the law allows for say a five-year contract if agreed by both sides. This is beneficial to all, notably the employee by providing peace of mind for an extended work-related sojourn.

Moreover, as part of the amended law, foreign employees can leave the country without having to secure exit permits from employers. The employee only needs to inform the employer of the intention of leaving.

The authorities intend to set up a committee empowered to resolve disputes in such cases. Still, the foreign worker has to apply for an exit permit online three days in advance of the intended date of travel. In case of emergencies, the employee can leave even without consent from the sponsor. Certainly, there is value for this amendment to individuals encountering unforeseen emergencies.

The new law continues to consider the notion of sponsors holding passports of foreign workers as an illegal activity. It calls for increasing the fees on sponsors holding passports of employees from $2,740 to that $6,860. This represents a new-founded determination of not tolerating wrong practices.

Other benefits include ensuring a one-day holiday per week. Also, there is emphasis on ensuring proper working conditions. What’s more, the law stipulates that employers transfer salaries to bank accounts of the employees, thus no cash, thereby ensuring workers receive wages on a timely-basis.

Understandably, the amendments fall short of demands of organisations like Amnesty International. The London-based entity likes to see removals of all kinds of restrictions placed on the free movement of foreign workers to claim an end of the sponsorship system. Chances are the improved rights of foreign workers in Qatar would reflect positively elsewhere within the Gulf. Notably, the authorities in Bahrain are preparing to grant flexible working permits for two years, starting in 2017, thus allowing expatriates the opportunity to be associated with more than a single employer at a time, if needed.

The writer is a Member of Parliament in Bahrain.