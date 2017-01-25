Getting a company back on track after layoffs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Getting a company back on track after layoffs

Inculcating morale with those remaining and rejigging their skill sets are priorities

Gulf News
 

Recent company layoffs across the Gulf have unnerved many. Restructures are highly stressful events for those who leave, but they can also create a “survivor” mentality in employees left behind.

People struggle with extra workloads, morale plummets and everybody is worried that they might be “next”.

However, these challenging times can turn out to be a catalyst that accelerates your team and business. Investing in the remaining employees is essential to ensure your company remains competitive in the bad times, keeping up the high work quality and productivity the market expects. But how do you turn survivors into stars especially when budgets are now extra tight?

First, make sure the restructuring decisions are made on the basis of the new objectives of the company and how this maps to a skills analysis of your staff. Don’t be tempted just to focus on the “superstars”.

In fact, research by McKinsey after the global financial crisis in 2009 suggests that the key people to retain are the “hidden gems”. These are the people who actually make things happen in a company whether through their strong networks or critical institutional knowledge, for e.g., the person who is the cornerstone of the production process or the sales person who has weathered tough times before and knows how to keep selling in these environments Once the restructure has happened, managers should refine the new job roles and responsibilities of those who have stayed. Do they possess what it takes to cover the additional responsibilities due to people leaving?

Prepare an inventory or checklist of the skills they will need to develop. Use the following tips to support staff to grow into their new roles and manage their new workloads.

Mentoring and coaching

Clear communication is important during the restructuring process so that staff know what is going on and what to expect when. Here your managers have a big role to play in reassuring staff and helping them to feel confident about taking on additional or different responsibilities.

This can include a programme for top managers to take remaining staff under their wing and mentor them to improve any skills gaps. Coaching is also incredibly useful: even a regular 30 minutes with a senior staff member can keep staff focused and motivated to develop the new skills they will require.

Managing bigger workloads

This is an opportunity to use both your experience and empathy by listening, coaching and helping employees to prioritise. It may be as simple as setting up regular morning triage sessions to work out where a task falls in the urgent versus important quadrant, to regularly check that tasks match business objectives and even deciding what can be eliminated or put off until later.

Many companies like Google, GE and Volkswagen have also agreed on email rules such as “no emails on weekends” to help staff recharge properly and be more productive during the week.

Buddying or shadowing systems

Identifying somebody in the company who already has a particular skill that you need to develop in remaining employees and setting up a “buddy” relationship can reap dividends. For example, if people are going to take on customer interaction where they may not have done that before, they can spend time with skilled staff to accelerate their learning.

While you should maximise your company’s sources of development, not everything can be done internally. Traditional training or coaching through external companies is also useful, particularly if somebody needs to rapidly assume a leadership role. Here companies can help with one-to-one coaching or intensive courses to develop the behavioural skills of a leader or learn how to manage people differently, e.g., if a new leader has an authoritarian vs democratic style or needs help becoming more assertive.

Training can also support the company overall to maintain productivity by better targeting the business skills of remaining staff. Lifting the game of particular staff in key operational skills such as finance, project management, selling or marketing may not be negotiable as your company competes to survive the current financial situation.

The writer is CEO of HNI Training & Coaching.

More from Analysis

tags from this story

Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGNVolkswagen
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessAnalysis

tags

Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGN
Google
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Analysis

When the young get into permanent indebtedness

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services