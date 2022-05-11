Dubai: Indian expats are still eager to send money back home as exchange rates against the UAE dirham stayed remittance-friendly for a third day, opening below Rs21 versus Dh1.
The value of the Indian rupee stayed weak on Wednesday at Rs21.03, staying as weak compared to yesterday's closing and still hovering at the record low of 21.07 it touched on Monday. Check the latest forex rates here.
However, expats are still expected to get between 20.90 and 20.95 for every UAE dirham at their exchange houses. The Indian currency has been under-pressure after global central banks started normalising policy.
Last week the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) too raised key interest rates, and it is once again seeking to defend its currency when the US central bank is tightening its monetary stance and raising rates.
Amid a sharp depreciation in the value of rupee, analysts evaluate how there is enough pressure for the RBI to take drastic measures to contain any further losses.
The RBI's stated objective remains to curb excessive currency volatility and in recent weeks reserves have fallen, indicating market intervention, according to analysts.