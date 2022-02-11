Dubai: Indian expats are getting ready to remit after value of the Indian rupee dropped for a second straight session to as much as 20.52 on Friday, a day after the currency hit it's lowest value against the UAE dirham of 20.57 this year.
Against the UAE dirham, the rupee had closed at 20.26 on Thursday, but opened at 20.36 on Friday morning, before weakening further by 26 paise by 1100 (Dubai Time). The highest AED-INR exchange rate so far this year was 20.48 on January 27. Check the latest forex rates here.
The value of the Indian rupee fell further against $1 on Friday, after weakening on Thursday as well. Weakness in the rupee's value against the US dollar will be automatically reflected in its exchange rate with the UAE dirham as the UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.
After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept benchmark lending rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row at 4 per cent, the rupee opened flat at 74.81 against the US dollar on Thursday, then depreciated to as much as 75.54, registering a decline of 73 paise from the last close.