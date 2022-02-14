Dubai: The value of the Indian rupee continued to weaken against the UAE dirham, after touching 20.61 against Dh1 - making it an ideal time to remit for Indian expats in the UAE.
The Indian rupee dropped hard for a third straight session to as much as 20.61 on Monday. The highest AED-INR exchange rate this year before Friday's 20.59 rate was 20.48 on January 27. Check the latest forex rates here.
The rupee value declined 33 paise to 75.69 against the US dollar on Monday. Weakness in the rupee's value against the US dollar will be automatically reflected in its exchange rate with the UAE dirham as the UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.
Why is the INR weakening?
Forex analysts have opined how the escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine is forcing investors to seek refuge in the greenback's safe-haven appeal. That's not the only factor affecting the Indian currency's weakness.
After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept benchmark lending rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row at 4 per cent, the rupee has been recording sudden steep losses. Moreover, investors have also been selling off riskier assets on the heels of Thursday's red-hot inflation data in the world's top economy, the US.