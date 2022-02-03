Dubai: Global stocks have suffered their biggest declines in more than six years and investors have been racing out of speculative corners of the market and seeking refuge in ‘safe haven’ assets.

World stocks recorded their worst January since 2016 after a bruising month. Investors say the backdrop for equities remains uncertain as central banks worldwide tighten policy. But why are stocks falling?

After the central bank at the world’s top economy signalled quicker rate hikes, the Bank of England hiked rates again as well, and analysts add that more economies elsewhere will follow suit.

Moreover, another jolt higher in oil prices adds to inflationary worries. Threat of rates hikes and oil prices are majorly contributing to uncertainty among market investors and volatility of stocks globally.

What indicators indicate that stocks are falling worldwide? To know what the sentiment of investors is worldwide, two market gauges help. One benchmark, the MSCI World index, was down over 6 per cent in January - the worst start to the year since 2016.



Another indicator, the FTSE All-World index, which tracks developed and emerging market shares has fallen over 4 per cent since Friday, recording its steepest weekly decline since October 2020.

Stock markets across the world are witnessing a significant fall as it becomes increasingly clear that the US central bank will raise interest rates to contain rising prices or inflation.

US struck an aggressive tone by stating that the central bank will begin raising interest rates as soon as March this year, raising rates by up to five times this year, up from four previously.

Stocks have been falling for a while now with the top 500 companies in the US down almost 10 per cent from its all-time high hit earlier this month.

Bond yields, on the other hand, have risen as speculators expect central banks to reduce the liquidity support that they offer to bond markets.

How changes in interest rates set by central banks can affect stock prices? As a general rule of thumb, when key central banks worldwide cuts interest rates, it causes the stock markets to go up; when they raise interest rates, it causes stock markets to go down.



Low interest rates make some shares, like technology stocks, more appealing because of the potential for higher returns in the future. However, if interest rates rise, investors will shed expensive stocks and turn to lower-priced value stocks to get a stable return.

Experts are worried

The current weakness in stocks has veteran investors worried. Prominent US-based market technician Ralph Acampora, who began his market career in 1967, is forecasting a deeper drop in markets after having already recorded a significant bruising to top stocks in the first few weeks of 2022.

A pioneer in the field of price-chart based trading, Acampora said he has mostly advised clients to be cautious.

Markets have been unsettled since November as fears about a US central bank that will be aggressive in its current battle with rising inflation, will lead to other central banks doing the same. This fear is mirrored by investors worldwide because inflation is rising in most countries.

How much worse can it get?

In investing, a correction is a decline of 10 per cent or more in the price of a security from its most recent peak. Corrections can happen to individual assets, like an individual stock or bond, or to an index measuring a group of assets.

An asset, index, or market may fall into a correction either briefly or for sustained periods—days, weeks, months, or even longer. However, the average market correction is short-lived and lasts anywhere between three and four months.

For more than a year it seemed as if stock markets could only go up, buoyed by a river of money that gushed from the government. In the past week, that illusion has been shattered.

Growing certainty that the US and other economies intends to raise interest rates this year is sending investors scurrying into safe haven assets to ride out the potential storm. But what happens next isn’t the right question to ask.

What do investors do next?

Investors, new and experienced, are repeatedly recommended to do two things. First, put the market’s recent fluctuations in long-term perspective. Then, recognise that what kind of an investor you are matters more than which investments you own.

Benjamin Graham, an influential US investor whose research in market investments laid the groundwork for in-depth valuation used in stock analysis today, often advised investors in what to do in such a crisis.

“In my nearly 50 years of market experience I’ve found that I know less and less about what the stock market is going to do, but I know more and more about what investors ought to do," Graham remarked in a speech in 1963.

Experts reiterate that the way stocks have been heaving up and down the past few weeks isn’t abnormal when looked at from a historical standpoint. It’s the calm of last year, when stocks rose almost 30 per cent but fluctuated with about two-thirds their usual intensity – that was considered an unusual trend.

What kept stocks up till now?

Two factors had kept stocks rising smoothly until this month: an eased monetary policy and investment automation.

The central banks’ low-interest-rate stance, and trillions of stimulus spending, inundated the markets with cheap money. That drove stocks up.

And, whenever declines get steep, financial advisers and retirement funds send in automatic buy orders that mechanically purchase stocks as they fall below a target level. That has kept stocks from falling too far.

While it’s normal to go through these long regimes of normal to low volatility in stock markets, investors then are faced with these spurts of market storms that come through.

Will markets crash this time around?

Stock market crashes happen. Since the end of World War II, the stock benchmarks worldwide has tumbled 10 per cent or more 27 separate times.

Crashes have been slightly more common this century, however, with corrections of 10 per cent or more occurring in 12 out the last 21 years, and we're close to entering into correction territory again.

Not only will a correction definitely happen, a bear market of at least a 20 per cent decline will also eventually recur.

The crash of 2020 due to the onset of the global pandemic saw key indices lose 37 per cent of its value between February and March, the worst decline on record. In fact, 2020 claims the seven worst one-day drops in market history, as well as eight of the 10 worst days.

Bottom line?

In what’s sometimes called “risk compensation," you would likely drive faster down the hairpin turns of a mountain road if it has sturdy guardrails than you would if nothing stood between you and those deep ravines. The sense that the environment is safer can make you comfortable taking greater risks.

By last year, the buyers of electric-vehicle and other “green-energy" stocks, cryptocurrencies and other hot assets had concluded their future growth would be so great it was almost impossible to overpay for them.

With so many of these stocks selling at hundreds of times their expected earnings, or not yet having any profits, the prospect of an end to the central banks’ easy-money policy hit hard this month.

Soaring inflation and central banks ready to raise interest rates in 2022 to combat runaway price increases could all send the markets tumbling again.

Despite that, investors should not only not fear a correction or a declining market but ought to welcome one. The most obvious result of a declining market is that stocks become cheaper.