Dubai: Even with excellent medical insurance, just one critical illness can be a tremendous financial burden. So then how worth is using your money to buy a critical illness insurance cover in the UAE?

Scared a major illness might affect your savings?

A new study showed that eight out of every 10 residents in the UAE were either very or extremely worried that becoming seriously ill would deplete their life’s hard-earned savings.

Also, the survey showed that more than six out of 10 respondents were very or extremely worried about falling victim to a serious illness in the future.

This is based on a poll ‘The Critical Illness Survey Report’, commissioned by Zurich International Life, part of global insurer Zurich Insurance Group and British internet-based market research firm YouGov.

The firms gathered responses of 502 employed UAE residents aged between 24 – 45 years and without dependents, on how they would cope financially should they be diagnosed with a serious illness.

Moreover, more than half of the respondents also believed they would only be able to manage financially for up to three months if faced with a serious illness.

A similar survey conducted earlier by Friends Provident International (FPIL), a global provider of protection, savings and investment solutions, also indicated that 57 per cent of the UAE’s workforce are woefully unprepared financially if they were suddenly hit with a critical illness.

The firm, which operates a regulated business in the UAE, came to this conclusion after having previously conducted a survey among 1,000-plus working residents to find out how long individuals could financially survive a critical illness.

How critical is spending on critical insurance?

Most people have never had to use critical illness insurance, which is sometimes called catastrophic illness insurance.

But in the event of a big health emergency, such as cancer, heart attack or stroke, critical illness insurance could be one of the few insurance products that will protect you from financial ruin.

Critical illness insurance was developed in 1996, as people realised that surviving a heart attack or stroke could leave a patient with insurmountable medical bills.

Critical illness insurance provides additional coverage for medical emergencies like heart attack, stroke, or cancer.

Because these emergencies or illnesses often incur greater than average medical costs, these policies pay out cash to help cover those overruns where traditional health insurance may fall short.

These policies come at a relatively low cost. However, the instances that they will cover are generally limited to a few illnesses or emergencies.

What critical illness cover does, however, share with life insurance is that a very small premium buys a lot of income replacement cover in the event falling ill means having to give up your job.

Why a critical illness cover over a normal medical cover? As critical illness cover promises a financial pay-out in the event of being diagnosed with a critical illness during the term of the product, you can concentrate on recovering, rather than worrying about whether you can pay your bills.



In fact, unlike medical cover, critical illness cover is specifically designed to cover things like rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, loans and debt, food, school fees, home modifications (addition of stairlift, ramps etc) and many other daily living expenses not covered by either medical or life policies.

How does critical illness protection work?

Critical illness protection pays out the insured sum to replace income and provide financial security during a prolonged treatment and recovery period if diagnosed with a severe illness.

The money can also cover ancillary costs associated with the illness (such as flying in a family member) and lifestyle changes that employers or personal medical insurance do not cover.

“The process of diagnosis, treatment and recovery from a critical illness could take a long time,” said Dr. Khatchik Kinoyan, chief insurance underwriter at Zurich International Life. “During this time, one may be unable to work which may result in a reduction or loss of income.”

The Zurich survey findings also identified that only four out of 10 expect to be able to keep their current job or continue to run their business in case of a lengthy treatment or recovery phase with more than half requiring a family member to fly to the UAE to care for them while they recover.

“Critical illness protection can provide a layer of financial security in scenarios where the majority of medical insurance provided by employers will often only cover treatment costs,” Khatchik further added.

Low cost, limited coverage

Part of what makes these policies appealing is that they generally don’t cost a lot, especially when you get them through an employer.

The average range of premium for critical illness insurance plans in the UAE is Dh200 to Dh2,500 depending upon the provider and the average range of cover varies from Dh200,000 to Dh500,000. The premium and covers are provider and plan specific.

Despite these plans’ low price tag, some health care experts are sceptical as to whether they really are a good deal for consumers.

One principal concern is that they’ll only reimburse you for a somewhat narrow range of illnesses. If the illness you’re diagnosed with doesn’t fit the definition of a covered illness, you’re at a disadvantage.

The more illnesses that are covered on your plan, the more you’ll pay in premiums.

An illustration: A 45-year-old female with an individual, cancer-only plan may pay Dh150 a month for Dh100,000 of coverage. That same woman may pay twice that a month if she expanded the coverage to include coronary illnesses, organ transplants, and certain other conditions.

Many policies do not provide a guaranteed payment

It is important to note that many of these policies do not provide a guaranteed payment.

For example, a typical insurance company discloses that in its critical illness policy the expected benefit ratio for this policy is 60 per cent. This ratio is the portion of future premiums that the company expects to return as benefits when averaged over all people with this policy. If 60 per cent of the premiums are eventually paid out in claims, 40 per cent of the premiums are never paid out at all.

Are there alternatives to critical illness insurance?

Experts point out that there are alternative forms of coverage without all these restrictions. Disability insurance, for example, provides income when you can’t work for medical reasons and financial protection isn’t limited to a narrow set of illnesses.

This is an especially good option for anyone whose livelihood would take a significant hit from a prolonged work absence. You can also build a separate savings account to cover non-medical outlays that could arise if you have cancer, for example, and have taken leave from your job.

Verdict?

Since medical bills are a common cause of bankruptcy worldwide, protecting yourself against that fate should be given consideration, especially if you have a family history of any of the illnesses mentioned above.

Critical illness insurance can alleviate financial worry in the event that you become too sick to work. It provides flexibility in that the money paid out can be used as you wish, to cover a wide variety of potential needs.

There are some drawbacks and stipulations to this type of insurance coverage, though. As with all types of insurance, you should shop around to find the policy that best meets your needs and situation.