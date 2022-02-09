Dubai: A persistent pandemic coupled with soaring inflation and the prospect of interest rates finally rising will be the foremost on investors’ minds as the world rode out the first month of 2022.

However, market experts are currently evaluating how it looks like the volatility and uncertainty could continue as 2022 unravels further.

Global investment trend #1

Healthcare sector to do well worldwide in 2022

The healthcare industry is widely expected to do well next year for several reasons, primarily because they are known as ‘defensive’ stocks, which means that when markets are bumpy, these are the companies that can ride out the volatility.

With an uncertain outlook for 2022, veteran investors are of the opinion that those who are nervous about what investments will help keep their money secure this year, may like to hold some of their cash in these sorts of companies.

Healthcare companies’ earnings are a lot more stable compared to other sectors. There is a constant demand for healthcare products that you just don’t get in other cyclical industries and as a result earnings and share prices are more predictable.

Meanwhile, demand for healthcare products is rising, driven partly by aging populations around the world. Research indicates that the growth of the middle class in Asia, in particular China and India, will also fuel a bout of healthcare spending.

As wealth increases so does discretionary spending on healthcare products such as insurance, orthodontic treatment and dietary supplements. Innovations, such as for vaccines and medical equipment, can also boost share prices, analysts further evaluate.

Global investment trend #2

GCC (UAE), US, UK, Japan stock markets to outperform other markets

In terms of where in the world to invest, experts predict that the GCC region’s stock markets could perform handsomely, particularly the UAE, as well as stocks in the US, the world’s biggest economy, and Japan.

How did GCC and UAE stock markets perform in 2021? Stock markets in the Gulf ended 2021 higher, with the Abu Dhabi index exiting the year with a roar on its best annual performance in 16 years.



Besides the support of the strong oil prices, Abu Dhabi saw a series of initial public offerings (IPO) that helped push its performance higher during the year.



Dubai's main share index ended the year 28.3 per cent higher. The positive performance this year on the Dubai stock market was supported by the Emirate’s plans to launch initial public offerings of 10 state-backed companies as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse.

The stock markets in the UK and Japan have been out of favour with investors and analysts off late, but the markets could play catch up in 2022, several market experts opine.

The UK stock market is one of the cheapest in the world and provides excellent opportunities for stock pickers to identify strong businesses, trading at attractive valuations, which can deliver a high income and good total return over the long term.

Moreover, economists see the UK economy should grow at a good pace next year as the government spends on infrastructure, and consumers go out more. The removal of Brexit uncertainty and its swift vaccination rollout should also help.

While the UK could perform well, the US could very well lead the pack especially in the event of stock market volatility thanks to its defensive nature, supportive monetary and fiscal policy, and strong earnings, economists further evaluate, and this will reflect on their respective stock markets.

Over in Japan, corporate profits should be strong in the first half of next year, which is due to a delayed recovery in the manufacturing sector resulting from pandemic-induced restrictions and supply disruptions.

Global investment trend #3

Higher inflation and rising interest rates seen in more countries

Wealth managers predict a volatile and uncertain 2022. How the economy - and investment markets - perform could come down to how the pandemic further unravels, they further added.

On one hand, globally, research trends show that inflation is expected to reduce gradually by the end of 2022, energy prices are expected to ease, and supply-chain and shipping disruptions should eventually resolve.

Analysts at UK-based asset manager Schroders noted that if we experience more pandemic-related disruption, this could drive inflation higher, causing central banks to hike interest rates while economies struggle.

However, some companies worldwide have some protection from rising inflation. Utility companies, for example, can include inflation rates in their tariff negotiations with regulators.

Meanwhile, recruitment companies could benefit if central banks are willing to accept higher inflation as part of an effort to support higher employment. And banks can benefit from higher interest rates, which can increase the yield on their cash holdings.

Global investment trend #4

Financial technology (fintech) to keep booming in 2022

Another unstoppable trend to invest your hard-earned money in that's a carryover from 2021 is financial technology, which is better known as fintech. As the name describes, fintech companies utilise technology to improve financial service solutions for consumers.

During the pandemic, banking customers were nudged in the direction of completing transaction online or via mobile device.

But even prior to the pandemic, we were witnessing a predominantly younger generation of consumers lean on mobile devices to pay for goods and services, transfer money, and trade stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Arguably the most intriguing name in the fintech space is Block, the US-based company that was officially known as Square until this past month. For more than a decade, Block's seller ecosystem has been its foundation.

Between 2012 and 2021, gross payment volume on its network grew from a reported $6.5 billion (Dh23.87 billion) to an annual run-rate estimated $167 billion (Dh613.4 billion), as of the end of September.

However, it's peer-to-peer digital payments platform Cash App that holds the most promise to analysts. Cash App's monthly active user (MAU) count more than quintupled in three years, with Block recognising a $55 gross profit per MAU at the midpoint of 2021.

Global investment trend #5

Buy into the digital universe ‘Metaverse’ trend with bets on software

Although the definition of the Metaverse is still up for debate, investors have not hesitated to bid up investments related to this concept since Facebook made the creation of a Metaverse its main objective, rebranding its business as Meta Platforms to mark the occasion.

In concrete terms, the Metaverse refers to an online space that can be navigated in virtual reality, and that would allow all sorts of social and commercial interaction. Some analysts believe that this is the next great revolution of the Internet.

However, since it is still a vague concept that has not really been implemented by anyone yet, choosing the best stocks to bet on the Metaverse is not easy. There are some stocks that are less risky Metaverse bets than others.

Indeed, many experts believe that instead of betting on stocks of companies that want to have a business directly related to the Metaverse, investors would be better off looking at the architects of the Metaverse, or the companies that own the technologies needed to create Metaverses.

In this area, graphics card and computer chip manufacturers seem like obvious choices, since no matter what, creating navigable Metaverses in virtual reality will require immensely more graphics processing power than is currently required for games and experiences taking place on conventional computer screens.

Buy into the digital universe ‘Metaverse’ trend with bets on software

In addition, chip stocks are also ideally positioned to take advantage of many other trends set to explode in 2022, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data centres, and cryptocurrency mining.