Dubai: Gold prices dropped on Tuesday after last persistantly recording weekly losses, with futures - which are indicative of near-term prices - were seen dropping unusually more, giving hope to potential gold buyers in the UAE.
In the UAE, the cost of 24-karat gold was at Dh232.75 per gram on Tuesday, down from Dh234.50 on Monday. Check the latest gold rates here. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold fell to Dh218.75 per gram, 21-karat to Dh208.75 and 18-karat to Dh178.75 in the UAE.
Commodity market participants were looking forward to Russia-Ukraine peace talks starting later in the day. Globally, spot gold was unchanged at $1,922.67 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.9 per cent at $1,922.60.