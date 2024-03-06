What to keep in mind when buying shares in an IPO?

If you were wondering how you can increase your chances of an allotment in an IPO, here’s what you should know, according to Brody Dunn, an investment manager at a UAE-based asset advisory firm.



• All IPOs are most often available only for the first few days of the bidding process. If you are planning to bid, bid within the first few days, if possible on the day of its availability. Bidding early as possible increases your chances of allotment.



• Most often there will be more demand than supply for a new IPO. For this reason, there is no guarantee that all investors interested in an IPO will be able to purchase shares.



• Those interested in participating in an IPO may be able to do so through their brokerage firm, although access to an IPO can sometimes be limited to a firm’s larger clients.



• Generally speaking, IPOs are popular among investors because they tend to produce volatile price movements on the day of the IPO and shortly thereafter. This can often produce large gains.



• Ultimately, investors should judge each IPO according to the prospectus of the company going public, as well as their financial circumstances and risk tolerance.

