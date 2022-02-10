The Indian rupee weakened by 21 paise against the UAE dirham and 34 paise against the US dollar on Thursday after the Indian central bank kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged and said it will continue with the accommodative stance on monetary policy.
The value of the rupee fell to 20.46 against Dh1, and to 75.15 against $1. Check the latest forex rates here. Against the UAE dirham, the rupee had closed at 20.25 on Wednesday, but opened at 20.30 on Thursday morning. The highest point for the INR-AED so far this year was 20.48 on January 27.
Weakness in the rupee's value against the dollar will be automatically reflected in its exchange rate with the UAE dirham as the UAE currency is pegged to the dollar.
After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept benchmark lending rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row at 4 per cent, the rupee opened flat at 74.81 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 75.15, registering a decline of 34 paise from the last close.
The central bank revealed that it will continue with the accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis. The Indian currency was also impacted by the strength of the US dollar, elevated oil prices and sustained foreign money outflows.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 per cent to 95.53. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark brent crude futures jumped by 0.04 per cent to $91.59 per barrel.
Analysts have reiterated that anything between 20.00-20.60 to the dirham would be a comfortable rate for all. Not to mention that Indian expats in the UAE too would find these levels quite comforting.