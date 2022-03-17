Bitcoin edged higher for a third day following reassurance from US central bank chair Jerome Powell that the US economy was strong enough to weather tightening monetary policy.

The largest cryptocurrency continued to mirror the US stock market, which swung between gains and losses in the wake of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate increase since 2018. Investors have expressed concern that a reduction of pandemic-related stimulus will reduce demand for risker assets.

"Rates going higher will strangle equity markets. So if we see a mass exodus out of risk assets, it'll weigh on everything," said Joel Kruger, a strategist at crypto exchange LMAX Digital. He said a hawkish Fed could push Bitcoin down to $20,000. "New lows in stocks could contribute to a decline in crypto assets."

Bitcoin gained about 3.5 per cent to $40,800. The price had spiked during Asian trading, only to erase gains after the Fed's decision was announced. Other tokens such as Ethereum and Solana also gained. Bitcoin is down about 12 per cent this year.

Policy makers led by Chair Jerome Powell voted 8-1 to lift their key rate to a target range of 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent, the first increase since 2018, after two years of holding borrowing costs near zero to insulate the economy from the pandemic.

A sustained rally is unlikely while the Fed tightens through the year, billionaire cryptocurrency investor Michael Novogratz who heads Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday during a TV interview on Bloomberg Crypto. Bitcoin is likely to stay in a range of $30,000 to $50,000 in an environment of rising interest rates, he said.

In the Fed's so-called dot plot, officials' median projection was for the benchmark rate to end 2022 at about 1.9 per cent - in line with traders' bets but higher than previously anticipated - and then rise to about 2.8 per cent in 2023. They estimated a 2.8 per cent rate in 2024, the final year of the forecasts.

Bitcoin had spent the past few days mired in the tightest trading range since October 2020, a phenomenon some market watchers ascribed to long-term holders stepping in to buy whenever the token dips. Meanwhile, selling by short-term investors has kept Bitcoin and other digital assets from mounting sustainable gains.