Dubai residents can easily manage their weekly grocery expenses using a budgeting tool to keep track of price fluctuations. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: If you have been postponing plans to make chicken biryani for the weekend, change your plans now. Make the dish tonight since the price of 1kg fresh chicken has dropped from Dh13.9 on June 9 to Dh13 today.

For fish lovers, it’s a good time to buy any variety like salmon, hamour, king fish or shrimps since their prices in Dubai have remained under control. However, sea bream fish has seen its price inch up, from Dh35.9 for 1kg on June 9 to Dh36.9 today.

The fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic has forced several families and individuals in Dubai to make economic adjustments. Therefore, any price control on one of their biggest expenses – groceries – is pleasant news for Dubai residents.

Prices of bananas too have dropped, so it’s a good time to get baking and make your favourite banana bread maybe.

Prices of cucumber and tomato too have decreased in Dubai. Now, you can use them to make a salad, a perfect accompaniment for that chicken biryani.

These trends came to light as we tracked the prices of essential household items in Dubai. We will bring you a price basket of commonly used goods in Dubai on a regular basis. It will list the minimum and maximum price for household groceries, including rice, bread, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar, fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.

You can use it as a budgeting tool to track your expenditure and avoid being overcharged in a grocery store or supermarket in Dubai.

