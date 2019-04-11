Who is Assange?

An Australian, Assange is a software developer, who came into the limelight with the launch of his website - WikiLeaks. Operating out of Sweden at the time, WikiLeaks was launched in 2007 as a whistle-blower website, Assange aimed to collect and release globally confidential information related to governments, politicians and other organisations.



In 2010 the Swedish Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Mr Assange on the basis of two separate allegations - one of rape and one of molestation. Assange said these claims were baseless. He was subsequently arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) but got bail, after which the Supreme Court in the UK ordered his extradition to Sweden to confront rape and molestation allegations. In 2012, when the United Kingdom issued a warrant to arrest him on charges of breaking bail conditions (based on which he has now been arrested) Assange sought asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy.