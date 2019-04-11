Julian Assange has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police Service of the United Kingdom at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1. The warrant for arrest was issued by Westminster Magistrates' Court for failing to surrender to the court in 2012.
The MPS was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum.
He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible.
In 2010 the Swedish Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Mr Assange on the basis of two separate allegations - one of rape and one of molestation. Assange said these claims were baseless. He was subsequently arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) but got bail, after which the Supreme Court in the UK ordered his extradition to Sweden to confront rape and molestation allegations. In 2012, when the United Kingdom issued a warrant to arrest him on charges of breaking bail conditions (based on which he has now been arrested) Assange sought asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy.
Asylum
In June 2012 Assange went to the Ecuadorean embassy in London and claimed asylum, which was granted in August.
Ecuador’s Foreign Minster Ricardo Patino had said Assange’s human rights would be at risk if he were extradited and that Ecuador was being loyal to its tradition of protecting those who were vulnerable.