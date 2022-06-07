1 of 13
FIRST DAY | It’s the first day of the annual "Gaokao”, China's 2022 National College Entrance Examination. The two-day test for senior high school students kicked off on Tuesday (June 7, 2022). Each year, millions of students in China take the gaokao, taken by students in their third and final year of high school.
Image Credit: Twitter | @DongguanZ
RECORD APPLICANTS | About 9 million youngsters take the test on an average year. This 2022, a total of 11.93 million students have applied for the exam, a record. One Chinese saying aptly compares the Gaokao exam to a stampede of “thousands of soldiers and tens of thousands of horses across a single log bridge.”
Image Credit: Twitter | @Descubre_China
HIGH FIVE | The Chinese characters for gaokao (高考) literally mean “high exam”. It is also the lone criterion for admission into Chinese universities. The Gaokao is the feared university entrance exam at age 18, which lasts for 10 hours over 2 days days of incredibly complex questions.
Image Credit: Twitter | @DongguanZ
LARGEST EXAM | Gaokao is the largest exam in the world. Around 63,500 candidates from Wuhan will take the challenge.
Image Credit: Twitter | @WuhanPlus
Image Credit: Twitter
ACCEPTED GLOBALLY | Due to its level of difficulty, some European and American universities have also started to accept Gaokao scores. To be able to apply students must have at least a score of 60% of the maximum score of their provincial Gaokao scale in the case of Mainland China or of their Liankao in the case of a Special Administrative Region of China.
Image Credit: Twitter | @szdaily1
WELL WISHERS: Sunflowers were given to examinees as lucky gifts before the exam at a high school in Linyi, Shandong, China. Nearly 12 million are taking the test this year (>71,000 students in Linyi alone) as China's college entrance exam, also known as Gaokao, kicks off. This time, the Shanghai test was postponed due to COVID-19.
Image Credit: Twitter | @fromLinyi
GAOKAO TAKERS: File photo shows Chinese high school students practicing yoga at a schoolyard as they prepare for the National College Entrance Exam, also known as "Gaokao", in Chongqing, China May 19, 2017. Pictures taken May 19, 2017.
Image Credit: Reuters
Students wearing face masks prepare to take part in the annual national college entrance exam, or "gaokao", which has been postponed by one month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, outside a high school in Beijing, China July 7, 2020.
Image Credit: Reuters
Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin