Image Credit: U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

This is a compilation of the latest on Coronavirus, COVID-19, from around the world:

Coronavirus: The latest numbers

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,900 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 85,000 global cases, with infections in every continent except Antarctica.

COVID-19 infections:

85,000 number of infections reported by health authorities around the world as of February 29, 2020

COVID-19 deaths:

2,900 Number of deaths reported by health authorities of different countries, as of February 29, 2020

04:22PM



Summary: South Korea cases surge, 813 new cases in one day

Seoul: South Korea has reported a “critical moment” in its battle against coronavirus transmission after 813 new cases were detected in the country in a single day on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The respiratory illness has killed 17 people in South Korea so far.

South Korea, with has the highest number of cases outside China, mobilised the army on Saturday.

Soldiers are disinfecting large parts of Daegu, the south-eastern city that has been at the centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday South Korea reported a sharp rise in the number of cases of the Covid-19 disease. It now stands at 3,150. The respiratory illness has killed 17 people in the country so far.

3,150 number of cases of Covid-19 in South Korea.

South Korea has reported a “critical moment” in its battle against coronavirus transmission after 813 new cases were detected in the country in a single day on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The South Korean city of Daegu has seen the biggest increase in coronavirus infections.

04:01PM



'Highest level of alert': WHO

The World Health Organization says the outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world, with the director-general warning it can go in "any direction."

02:47PM



03:59PM



Italian Serie-A matches postponed over coronavirus fears

ROME (AFP): Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.

Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday. he matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

Italy is the European country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths — mostly in cities in the north.

Spain records 43rd coronavirus case

Spain has recorded its 43rd coronavirus case after the Health Department in Catalonia announced two more patients tested positive to the virus.

One of the new cases is a 52-year-old woman in Girona who had traveled to Italy in recent days, and a man from Sant Cugat, north of Barcelona, who was in close contact with one of the previously confirmed cases.

An ambulance is parked outside Carlos III hospital in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, February 26. Image Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

This makes 43 cases of coronavirus reported in Spain: 41 in quarantine (8 in Andalusia, 1 in Aragon, 2 in the Basque Country, 2 Castilla Leon, 10 in Valencia, 5 in Canary Islands, 7 in Madrid, 6 in Catalonia) and 2 who have recovered from the illness (1 in Canary Island and 1 in the Balearic Islands).

Tourists wearing protective face masks take pictures on Friday in the centre of Milan, after Covid-19, the novel coronavirus, spread to Italy. Image Credit: AFP

Coronavirus in Europe: Cases of reported across Europe, by country (as of February 29, 2020)

Italy (821 cases, 21 deaths)

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Greece

Austria

Finland

Belgium

Sweden

Croatia

Norway

North Macedonia

Georgia

Denmark

Estonia

Netherlands

Belarus

Lithuania

Monaco

01:41PM



Japan's Hokaido island announces 3-week emergency

The northern Japanese island of Hokkaidao has announced a three-week state of emergency, part of a number of measures implemented in Japan to slow the outbreak.

01:12PM



3 new cases in the US

The US has reported three new cases of the virus where the infection if of unknown origin. The patients in California, Washington state and Oregon had not travelled overseas or come into close contact with known carriers.

A total of 59 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it will have new coronavirus testing kits delivered to all states by the end of the week, after the first lot of tests were faulty.

11:25AM



Mainland China: 427 new cases, lowest in a month; 47 deaths

Mainland China reported the lowest number of new cases in a month, with 427 new cases reported, of which all but four were in Hubei province.

There were 47 new deaths reported.

10:25AM



85,000 cases globally

Globally, there are an estimated 85,000 cases of Covid-19 and some 2,900 deaths. The virus has been detected in 58 countries.