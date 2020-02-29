This is a compilation of the latest on Coronavirus, COVID-19, from around the world:
Coronavirus: The latest numbers
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,900 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 85,000 global cases, with infections in every continent except Antarctica.
COVID-19 infections:
85,000number of infections reported by health authorities around the world as of February 29, 2020
COVID-19 deaths:
2,900Number of deaths reported by health authorities of different countries, as of February 29, 2020
Summary: South Korea cases surge, 813 new cases in one day
Seoul: South Korea has reported a “critical moment” in its battle against coronavirus transmission after 813 new cases were detected in the country in a single day on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
The respiratory illness has killed 17 people in South Korea so far.
- South Korea, with has the highest number of cases outside China, mobilised the army on Saturday.
- Soldiers are disinfecting large parts of Daegu, the south-eastern city that has been at the centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak.
- On Friday South Korea reported a sharp rise in the number of cases of the Covid-19 disease. It now stands at 3,150. The respiratory illness has killed 17 people in the country so far.
3,150number of cases of Covid-19 in South Korea.
'Highest level of alert': WHO
The World Health Organization says the outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world, with the director-general warning it can go in "any direction."
Italian Serie-A matches postponed over coronavirus fears
ROME (AFP): Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.
Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday. he matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.
Italy is the European country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths — mostly in cities in the north.
Spain records 43rd coronavirus case
Spain has recorded its 43rd coronavirus case after the Health Department in Catalonia announced two more patients tested positive to the virus.
One of the new cases is a 52-year-old woman in Girona who had traveled to Italy in recent days, and a man from Sant Cugat, north of Barcelona, who was in close contact with one of the previously confirmed cases.
This makes 43 cases of coronavirus reported in Spain: 41 in quarantine (8 in Andalusia, 1 in Aragon, 2 in the Basque Country, 2 Castilla Leon, 10 in Valencia, 5 in Canary Islands, 7 in Madrid, 6 in Catalonia) and 2 who have recovered from the illness (1 in Canary Island and 1 in the Balearic Islands).
Coronavirus in Europe: Cases of reported across Europe, by country (as of February 29, 2020)
- Italy (821 cases, 21 deaths)
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
- Greece
- Austria
- Finland
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Croatia
- Norway
- North Macedonia
- Georgia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Netherlands
- Belarus
- Lithuania
- Monaco
Japan's Hokaido island announces 3-week emergency
The northern Japanese island of Hokkaidao has announced a three-week state of emergency, part of a number of measures implemented in Japan to slow the outbreak.
3 new cases in the US
The US has reported three new cases of the virus where the infection if of unknown origin. The patients in California, Washington state and Oregon had not travelled overseas or come into close contact with known carriers.
A total of 59 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it will have new coronavirus testing kits delivered to all states by the end of the week, after the first lot of tests were faulty.
Mainland China: 427 new cases, lowest in a month; 47 deaths
Mainland China reported the lowest number of new cases in a month, with 427 new cases reported, of which all but four were in Hubei province.
There were 47 new deaths reported.
85,000 cases globally
Globally, there are an estimated 85,000 cases of Covid-19 and some 2,900 deaths. The virus has been detected in 58 countries.
