People line up to get tested for Covid-19 at a testing site in Washington, DC Image Credit: AFP

Data of more than 1.2 million shows vaccinated people without risk factors are "immune to worst of the virus": CDC

Among people fully vaccinated between December 2020 and October 2021, only those with at least one risk factor had severe outcomes or death.

Even among those with one risk factor, the instances were rare, 1.5 per 10,000 participants.

All 36 vaccinated participants who died had four or more risk factors, such as being 65 and older, immunosuppression and other underlying conditions.

IF you are fully vaccinated against COVID, the risk of severe illness and death is “extremely rare”, an extensive data analysis shows, confirming that COVID vaccines are extremely safe and remarkably effective.

It demonstrates that vaccinated people without risk factors are "immune to worst of the coronavirus," according to a new Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysis of more than 1.2 million people.

Latest data released by the US infectious disease agency, found that severe illness and death from COVID were extremely rare in vaccinated people: Among 1,228,664 fully vaccinated people across the US, 185 (0.015%) had severe illness and 36 (0.0033%) died.

36 COVID deaths among 1.23 million vaxxed

Those who were more likely to experience poor Covid outcomes after vaccination included people who were over 65, immunosuppressed, or had other underlying conditions.

All people with severe outcomes had at least one risk factor; 78% of those who died had at least four. We can further shield the most vulnerable through boosters, masks, and ventilation.

A study of more than 1.2 million people who were fully vaccinated between December 2020 and October 2021 found only people with at least one risk factor had severe outcomes or death, and even among those the instances were rare, 1.5 per 10,000 participants.

Besides death (0.0033% of cases), severe outcomes included hospitalisation with acute respiratory failure, need for ventilation or ICU admission.

All 36 participants who died had four or more risk factors, such as being 65 and older, immunosuppression and other underlying conditions.

High protection

The results underscore the notion supported by experts that healthy, vaccinated people under 65 have extremely high protection from COVID's worst effects.

The study was conducted before the discovery of the highly transmissible omicron variant in November, but also before the widespread administration of booster shots. Although omicron has proven more transmissible than previous strains of the coronavirus, it also appears to cause less harmful disease.

People wait in line for a free COVID-19 test in Los Angeles, California on December 21, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that in the last six months the U.S. has reduced the number of adults who haven't received a single vaccine shot from 90 million to 35 million. Of course, that still leaves a significant chunk of the population exposed to COVID's harshest impacts, despite the country's abundance of vaccines.

"There's no excuse, no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,'' Biden said. "This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.''

Vaccinated, masked New Orleans residents and tourists began ushering in Carnival season Thursday with a series of parties and a wary eye on coronavirus statistics. Carnival officially begins Jan. 6 – the 12th day after Christmas – and comes to a raucous climax on Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year.

People wait in line to receive a Covid-19 test on January 4, 2022, in New York. - The US recorded more than 1 million Covid-19 cases on January 3, 2022, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace. Johns Hopkins also reported 1,688 deaths for the same period, a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci had said the country is experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid-19 cases but the peak may be only weeks away. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

4 million new US cases in a week

► It took six months for the U.S. to record its first 4 million cases of COVID-19. It took just seven days to reach the most recent 4 million, an analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

► The country had 4.02 million cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, up 89% from the previous week. Twenty-nine states set weekly records.

► The US is now averaging about 575,000 known cases per day, or 400 every minute. With asymptomatic cases, limited access to testing at facilities and home-testing results that are not reported, the real number could be far higher.

'Omicron sweeping US'

More than 121,000 people were hospitalised with COVID-19, up nearly 30% from a week earlier, Department of Health and Human Services data show.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said preliminary studies indicating the Omicron variant now sweeping the nation is less severe in many patients than previous versions of the virus should not encourage complacency.

"A certain proportion of a large volume of cases, no matter what, are going to be severe," Fauci said. "So don't take this as a signal that we can pull back from the recommendations ... for vaccination, for boostering, for wearing masks and all the other CDC recommendations."