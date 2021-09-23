Posiva Solutions can add value to nuclear waste management programme by saving time and cost. Typical phases of the spent nuclear fuel repository life cycle are design, construction and operation, where Posiva Solutions holds extensive experience. Posiva Solutions focuses on the sales of the know-how and technologies their parent company Posiva has accumulated from their design and R&D activities in the final disposal of spent nuclear fuel. Posiva Solutions delivers client value over the entire life cycle of a spent nuclear fuel final disposal programme.
Posiva is the first nuclear waste management organisation to start industrialised final disposal. Prior to proceeding to the operational phase Posiva will conduct the Trial Run of Final Disposal (TRFD).
The TRFD comprises the whole disposal process but will be performed with dummy fuel assemblies. Posiva Solutions is offering a unique opportunity for national waste management organisations to monitor and learn about the final disposal process from the interim storage to the deep geological repository ONKALO®.
To learn more how Posiva Solutions can bring value to your organisation, please visit www.posivasolutions.com