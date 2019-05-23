A piloted battery-powered “scUber” will take 20 dives between May 27 and June 18

This handout photo dated May 22, 2019 and released by ride-sharing company Uber shows a Uber submarine diving on the Great Barrier Reef at Heron Island in Queensland. Image Credit: AFP

SYDNEY: A select few Australians will soon be able to briefly book an Uber submarine to the Great Barrier Reef, the ride-sharing giant said Thursday.

From next week — in what Uber is pitching as a world first — people in Queensland state will be able to order a ride through the Uber app on a two-person submarine and tour the World Heritage site.

A piloted battery-powered “scUber”, costing Aus$1,500 (Dh3,783; $1,030) per person, will take 20 dives between May 27 and June 18 with each trip lasting an hour.

The sub will take two passengers down to 20 meters below sea level and along designated dive paths around the reef, in partnership with environmental advocacy group Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

Susan Anderson, general manager for Uber Australia and New Zealand, said the company was committed to encouraging ride-sharing to make “conscious behaviour changes” to travel in more efficient and sustainable ways.

A scUber booking includes a helicopter trip to the submarine’s dive location.

The Great Barrier Reef is home to more than 1,500 fish species and coral varieties, but has been seriously damaged by pollution and climate change.