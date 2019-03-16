At least 50 people were killed and 20 seriously wounded in terror attack.

Image Credit: Pictures from social media

Mucad Ibrahim, 3

Three-year-old Mucad Ibrahim is missing after the Christchurch shootings. He was at the Deans Ave mosque with his father and elder brother, Abdi Ibrahim, when the shooting started.

According to Stuff.co.nz: “Abdi Ibrahim got out of the mosque as fast as he could and rushed to the hospital thinking his family and friends would be there. His father pretended he was dead after he was shot and also fled the scene. No-one had seen Mucad since the shooting, his brother said.”

Abdullahi Dirie, 4

Dirie was killed in the New Zealand terror attack. He was praying alongside his siblings and father when the attack took place in Christchurch.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Abdulrahman Hashi, 60, a preacher at Dar Al Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis received a phone call Friday morning from his brother-in-law Adan Ibrahin Dirie, who was also in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Four of his children escaped unharmed, but the youngest, Abdullahi, was killed.

The family had fled Somalia in the mid-1990s as refugees and resettled in New Zealand.

"You cannot imagine how I feel," Hashi said. "He was the youngest in the family. This is a problem of extremism. Some people think the Muslims in their country are part of that, but these are innocent people."

Sayyad Milne, 12

A father has spoken through tears of his "brave little soldier," a 14-year-old boy who died at the Al Noor Mosque. Sayyad Milne, a student at Cashmere High School in Year 10, was at the mosque he attended with his mother and friends every Friday.

His father John Milne cried as he told New Zealand Media and Entertainment: "I've lost my little boy, he's just turned 14. I haven't heard officially yet that he's actually passed but I know he has because he was seen.”

"[I'm] keeping it together and tears are helping. People are helping. Just by being here, it is helping." I remember him as my baby who I nearly lost when he was born. Such a struggle he's had throughout all his life. He’s been unfairly treated but he's risen above that and he’s very brave. A brave little soldier. It's so hard... to see him just gunned down by someone who didn't care about anyone or anything.”

"I know where he is. I know he's at peace."

He said he was told Sayyad was lying on the floor in the mosque, bleeding from the lower parts of his body.

Naeem Rashid & son Talha, 21

Naeem Rashid reportedly died at Christchurch Hospital, after he tried to wrestle the gun from the shooter at the Al Noor mosque. His son Tahla was also shot and killed. Rashid was from Pakistan he worked at a bank before moving to Christchurch to work as a teacher.

According to ARY News, his brother-in-law Dr Khursheed Alam confirmed that both father and son had been killed in the attack.

Daoud Nabi, 71,

Haji Daoud Nabi sought asylum in New Zealand more than 40 years ago after fleeing Afghanistan with his two sons.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald: "He was a retired engineer with a love of old cars who had escaped the Russian invasion of Afghanistan and brought his young family to New Zealand. He ran the Afghan Association.

His son Yama Nabi, said his father opened one of the first mosques in Christchurch. He missed his first Friday prayer yesterday and was not there when his father was killed. Yama told the Herald he was running late to prayer and when he approached he saw the cordon.

"Who could do something like that?... I parked my car and started running, and saw police... I was running and I saw women being shot; a little kid."

"I saw my Mum and she said Dad didn't make it."

Red cross has started a list of missing victims.